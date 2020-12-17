Christmas 2020: Here’s the significance and age old traditions of THIS festival

Christmas is on its way which is celebrated globally on December 25. So, here’s the significance and traditions of this occasion which unites people only with love.

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. But there was no mention in the Bible that Christ was born on that day. However, certain arguments support that Jesus was likely born between 7BC to 2BC.

There is a popular story regarding the birth of Christ. Mother Merry was nine months pregnant and so was searching for a place to give the birth, but all inns were occupied by locals as they were returning in response to an order from Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus. So, Joseph and Merry had to settle in a cave where little Christ was born.

What’s the significance of Christmas?

Christmas is celebrated globally for the birth of Christ, but this occasion also symbolises the truth of spiritual life. Christ is the prominent personification of divinity and he was born when hatred, anger, ignorance and greed were everywhere. So, he gave a new meaning and definition to the lives of all people from the spiritual perspective which helped to start a new era of light and happiness amongst people. That’s why Christmas celebration is an important occasion which gathers people together with only love, friendship and happiness.

Christmas celebrations

There are different traditions in different countries to celebrate the birth of Christ. People enjoy the festival to the fullest with all these age-old traditions which include Christmas tree selection and decoration, house decoration, making cakes, hot chocolate, cookies and apple cider, hanging socks with own names, singing Christmas carols, etc. Some people also set the nativity scene of Jesus. In some countries, people also visit other houses to see their decorations. Inviting friends and families to have meals together is a prime part of this festival which is followed by giving gifts to each other.

Significance of Santa on Christmas:

When it comes to Christmas, Santa Claus is an inseparable part of this festival. Children know him as Santa or St. Nicholas who lives in the North Pole. He visits our houses on Christmas Eve to give presents to kids for which they have to hang those stockings before going to bed. It is said that Santa was born around 280 AD in Turkey.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth to Justin Bieber: Here’s how your favourite Hollywood celebs are invoking the Christmas spirit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×