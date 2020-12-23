Christmas 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones

Send some thoughtful messages and wishes to your loved ones with these beautiful quotes and WhatsApp status to wish them Merry Christmas!

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 and it is one of the most important festivals all around the world. Different countries have different traditions for this celebration which includes Christmas tree decoration, cake baking, home decoration, nativity scene set up and more.

It is a festival where you meet your close friends and family, sharing gifts with each other and having delicious food together. But this year due to global pandemic, Christmas might be a bit different and you may not be able to meet your loved ones. But still, you can convey your love to your dear ones with these quotes and messages.

Christmas 2020: Quotes, wishes, greetings and messages.

1.It is the season to wish lot of joy, peace and happiness. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

2.May everything on your wish list come true. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

3.Merry Christmas to everyone. Have a wonderful holiday season!

4.May Santa Claus bring everything that you wished for and fill your life with all happiness. Merry Christmas!

5.May the joy and peace of Christmas always be with you. Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to you.

6.May your life be filled with all joy, happiness, warmth and prosperous this Holy Season. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

7.Wish you a Merry Christmas with lot of joy, peace, happiness and fun-filled moments.

8.This year celebration might be different, but my love for you would always be the same. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

9.May God bless you with a peaceful, loving and joyful Christmas. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

10.Happy Holidays and all the best to everyone for the New Year. Merry Christmas!

