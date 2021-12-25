Christmas 2021: History, date and significance of the festival

As 2021 comes to an end, the world is rejoicing the festive season. With Christmas fever taking in, people are busy unwrapping their Secret Santa’s gifts and munching on their favourite treats. And why not, Christmas gives people all the right reasons to enjoy, unwind and rewind.

So, in case if you are wondering the story behind celebrating Christmas and why some people wait for it the whole year, here are the details that you may need.

Date

Christmas is observed and celebrated on the 25th day of December every year.

The day helps people bid adieu to the year-long worries and indulge in sweet get-togethers.

History

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Christians believe Jesus Christ is God's Son. The name Christmas is derived from Christ's mass. A mass service is a time when Christians remember that Jesus died for us and then rose again.

One service that is permitted to take place after sunset is the Christ-mas service. As a result, Christ-Mass was shortened to Christmas. Christmas is one of those holidays that everyone enjoys, whether they are Christians or not. It is a time when family and friends gather to celebrate the good things in their lives.

Significance

Christmas is regarded as one of the most widely observed festivals in the world. It begins on Christmas Eve and lasts through the 26th of December. Because people believed that God had sent his son to earth as a sacrifice to redeem the people from their sins, the birth of Jesus Christ is of paramount importance for Christmas.

