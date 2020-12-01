Christmas binge fest: WATCH these 5 all time favourite films this Christmas

Here is the ultimate Christmas movie list. Indulge in these good ol’ Christmas special movies and ring in the festive spirit

Tis the season to be jolly! It is Christmas time! Time to shop, time to decorate and time to watch your favourite holiday movies. While we all would ideally love to socialise and meet and greet our friends and family, the pandemic has been quite a spoilsport. But worry not, you can still have a merry Christmas all by yourself.

You can still be someone’s secret Santa and can still have a special Christmas lunch. We have for you the all-time favourite Christmas movies to ring in the festive spirit and to have a happy holiday all by yourself. Here are the best 5 movies to watch this Christmas.

Home Alone

We all love Macaulay Culkin and we all love the last scene where he reunites with his family. So watch this movie on Christmas to be thankful for what you have and to savour your time with your family.

Bridget Jones's Diary

If you are alone on Christmas, this is the film to watch. Renee Zellweger is extremely relatable and absolutely hilarious in the film. This film has romance, comedy, action and drama and will keep you hooked from the very first scene.

The Holiday

Admit it, we all have swooned over Jude Law while watching this film. This romantic-comedy also stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet and is sure to give you all the Christmas feels!

The Grinch (2018)

This famous animated film is based on how Grinch along with his dog Max, tries to pose as Santa Claus to put an end to the Christmas celebrations once and for all. It will definitely make you value Christmas and will get you in the festive spirit.

It’s a Wonderful Life

We saved the best for the last. This movie is a classic and an all-time favourite. Trust it to make you cry, laugh and cherish what you have.

