From Coconut Yogurt to Kale Smoothie: Samantha Akkineni has been enjoying THESE healthy dishes

Samantha Akkineni has been enjoying growing healthy microgreens and foods and even prepared and savored dishes from the same. Check out the dishes she has enjoyed so far.

If you are a fan of Samantha Akkineni then you must have noticed that of late the actress has been keeping herself busy with her gardening hobby. She has been taking to her Instagram account to share some snaps and information about her home garden that she is nurturing. Right from lettuce to wheatgrass to microgreens, the Oh! Baby actor has cultivated several healthy plants at home and giving us both health and garden goals. She also revealed that she finally learned that gardening is her go-to hobby that she was not aware of all this while. Akkineni shared her picture with butterhead lettuce that she cultivated and wrote, "I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job."

She even shared steps on her IG about how to grow microgreens. Aside from growing foods, she has been also cooking and enjoying several healthy dishes. Recently, along with Sridevi Jasti, a holistic nutritionist and lifestyle expert, she prepared a healthful Tom Yum soup. During the quarantine, she has been following the passion and philosophy of growing food, eating local and cooking healthy. Let's have a look at which healthy yet delicious dishes she has prepared and enjoyed in the past few days. Also, let us know if you are planning to make any of the dishes in the comment section below.

1. Tom Yum Soup

As mentioned above, with the help of Sridevi Jasti, she prepared and savoured Tom Yum soup. This vegan soup can be prepared from Amarnath leaves and Purslane. Check out the posts right below.

2. Wheatgrass shot

Wheatgrass shots are very healthy. The juice aids in digestion and also helps to detoxify the body by getting rid of all piled up toxins.

3. Idli and Coconut chutney

Samantha is a true blue South Indian and prepared Idli and chutney but there's a catch here. Idli which is already nutritious, Akkineni tried a healthier version of it.

4. Coconut yogurt

This is something which even many health freaks are also not aware of. She even prepared Mango Lassi with it and by adding dates, mangoes and some water.

5. Green Smoothie

She shared her green smoothie recipe with her fans and followers. One can prepare it by mixing lettuce, kale, mango, banana, chia seeds and coconut water. We all how nourishing these food items are.

6. Chia seed pudding

Instead of having something unhealthy, when hungry you can prepare this Samantha approved Chia pudding with almond, chia seeds, date, water and vanilla.

7. Tomato Gazpacho Smoothie

She also shared one more smoothie recipe. For the same, you require tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, chilli, water, salt and olive oil.

