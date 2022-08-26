Colors of Courage: From being an athlete to building a career in sports medicine, map Dr. Manan Vora’s journey

It is said that success does not come overnight! The path to becoming a doctor is also a lovely one, but given the hurdles that lie ahead, you must possess not only the necessary intelligence but also the perseverance and passion to stay in this line of work. The same can be said of Dr. Manan Vora, an orthopaedic and sports medicine specialist. But few people know that Manan initially considered becoming a professional athlete. “I was born and brought up in Mumbai. I come from a typical familial medical background wherein my grandfathers, parents, and their siblings are all doctors and therefore I grew up in an extremely different environment as compared to other kids,” Manan grins adding that it was his father who first got him interested in sports.

“My father used to play tennis early in the morning for 2 hours and that’s how I was introduced to lawn tennis and cricket at the age of 3. In fact, I had never been one of those kids who enjoyed being indoors. The love I had for sports from the very beginning is unexplainable, and I was always a physically active youngster,” says Manan revealing that sports always took priority during his school days.

While he excelled as an athlete, Manan played cricket, football, and lawn tennis at the national and state level. But the dinner table conversation at home was quite different. “I was always surrounded by medical talks, case discussions, and patient’s history. In fact, the conversations I had at my dinner table at home often revolved around the medical cases witnessed during the day,” he adds explaining that eventually, he came to a crossroads in life where he had to make a genuine choice about whether he wanted to pursue an academic career or sports.

“Eventually, my passion for sport and desire to be a doctor led me to my profession as an Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Specialist,” Manan reveals that while many people assume he entered this field due to familial pressure, that was never the case. “I saw my father going to seven hospitals in a day and his work ethics and discipline really inspired me. The same can be said for my mom, as she used to work 14 hours a day. She leaves at 7:30 in the morning and comes back at 9. Their hard work and morals were enough to inspire me, for sure,” he beams.

“Even though I came from a complete medical background not once I had been forced or told that this was something that I should be doing. They never really forced me into it and I really respect that they never made my decisions for me. They just provided me with the space and resources and allowed me to make my decisions all by myself,” he says with pride.

With a deep contemplation of all the aspects of the medical profession, Manan took admission into medical school in 2011. “I spent my late teens and early twenties at college and with stout books while I saw my friends enjoying themselves, getting graduated, and working and earning which sometimes shook my confidence. Meanwhile, for an entire year straight, I was doing 46 hours shifts in a row only to get a break of merely 6 hours. I never really lied down flat in those 46 hours and that happened every alternate day. I didn’t even have time to bathe in those 2 days,” he recalls.

Having had to face such bumpy roads in his chosen profession, Manan's perseverance did not dither, yet, he had a heart-wrenching turning point in his life with the demise of his mother. “My mom was suffering from certain cancer and she passed away 7 years ago, a few months before my final medical examination. Till then I was just a teenager who was growing up but at this point, life hits me and makes me mature. Right from telling me the importance of acceptance and ways of dealing with such emotional outbursts- this tragic loss evolved me as a person. People say that 18 is the age when you become an adult, however for me, 22 was that age,” he reveals, adding that this moment altered his entire perspective on life.

He specifically recalls one incident when discussing the difficult situations and patient interactions that had a significant impact on him during his career. “I distinctly remember that a 23-year-old boy fell from the Mumbai local and was brought on a stretcher on which his leg was lying next to him. What made me remember this case after all these years is the smiling face of that patient after the surgery even when his entire life changed in just 24 hours. Moments like these really inspire you while making you put life into perspective. While generally people cry in that situation, this person's smiling face left a positive impact on me,” utters Manan.

Life-altering shifts can put a strain on one's mental and emotional health at any time, and for professionals like Manan, it may leave them shaken. “The thing that keeps me mentally sane, joyful, and promotes wellbeing is actually making time for physical activities or playing sports. Physical activities should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle to avoid weak and brittle bone health,” says Manan. “I think people really need to pay heed towards the movement and diet they are having in a day.” Having worked as an orthopaedic specialist, he advises that healthy bones are the foundation of your body and that they are greatly influenced by physical activity and a balanced diet.

Speaking of the potential outlook for sports medicine in India, Dr Vora says, “Sports medicine is at a very basic stage in India. People refer to the term sports medicine only related to athletes and sportsmen. However, for anyone who wants to get fitter and healthier, there is so much sports medicine has to offer!” he opines signing off with a smile.

