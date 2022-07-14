Colors of Courage: Meet Abhi and Niyu, the storytellers who dream of a better India

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Niyati grew up with a strong love of reading. She devoted the most of her time to reading and travelling because she enjoyed it so much. “Of course, India is so vast that it is not possible to cover everything in one lifetime, but my two core passions today, travel and reading are an extension of what I used to do when I was a child,” she exclaims.

Her goals in life were quite apparent because she came from a household with educational aspirations. Niyati’s journey from being driven to graduate from a prestigious college to becoming a CA and having a career in the finance sector had been indeed challenging. “Like every CA student, my journey was not easy, I had to go through a lot of challenges, pour over huge textbooks before I finally cleared CA final in January 2015.”

But not long after she qualified as a CA, she left her job due to an inner calling and did so within six months. “Somehow every day I travelled to work, I would feel like I had to do something more for the society, for the environment. That’s why I quit. I didn’t have a firm plan, but I began freelance writing and that’s how I drifted away from my finance career,” she illuminates.

Niyati claims that her journey towards bringing a change in the society began when her husband Abhiraj began producing content. Niyati imparts, “Whenever we travel and ask people what they think about India, their only two answers are cricket and Bollywood. And we knew there was so much more to India than that. At the same time, the people in India were not proud of their country. That’s why we started 100 Reasons to Love India.” Their digital series highlights their 200-day journey to find 100 reasons to love the subcontinent.

They have not only emphasised the positives but have also brought up significant challenges that have a negative impact on our ecosystem. But it wasn't a bed of roses on their path. They received criticism from the public for their opinions, which put them under pressure. Niyati rebukes, “The internet has given everyone anonymity. It becomes so easy to troll someone else.”

Speaking of her journey, she professes, “We have met changemakers who have transformed people and have been out of the limelight. It reminds us to be humble. Over a period of time, I have realized we can either keep cribbing about things that are not working in society, or do something to change them. I can keep complaining that there is too much trash on the roads or deeply introspect that I’m the one throwing so much waste, as a result, there is trash on the roads. So, I need to change my behaviour and influence others to change their behaviours as well,” shares Niyati who wishes to bring a positive change in the society.

All this while her life's biggest supporter has been her husband. “Yes! He sees me as a whole, as a total of my qualities as well as flaws, as compared to me, who only looks at my flaws when I see myself. He’s always pushed me to become a better version of myself. He’s the one talking about my victories to our families, he’s the one praising me and sharing all my achievements,” cheers Niyati for having someone root for her achievements in life.

The duo hopes to transform society and contribute to the betterment of our nation through their content and contributions.

