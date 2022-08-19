Colors of Courage: Parwati overcame dyslexia to educate kids and is now liberating sex workers of Kamathipura

In a lot of respects, our nation's youth is its greatest strength. But not everyone in our society enjoys the privilege of receiving a good education and a living. Sometimes all it takes is one person to spark a change. And this is the exactly what Parwati Nauriyal did on her own journey.

Parwati recalls her childhood, "I was born in 1988, and I remember having so much trouble understanding the words, numbers, and sounds until third standard, but nobody paid attention to it. When a youngster couldn't read words or grasp the sound of them, parents used to assume that the child was lazy and attempting to avoid studying because dyslexia wasn't a term that was known to parents at the time.” When she finished 10th grade, her parents learned of her struggle and wanted to help.

She says the one person who has always stood by her side, has been her mother. "Because she was not given the chance to pursue an education, my mother would push people of the nearby slums to educate their girls in particular. She has always instilled it into me that you should put other people's needs before your own, and then consider whether you are acting morally."

With a career in risk management, Parwati's life was going smoothly until she came across some children from a tribal community while returning from a trip in Karjat in 2015. “They were simply working there as child labour, and everyone—the government, the NGO's, the people—was turning a blind eye to them, as if they had never existed,” she recoils in agony at the situation as she describes the suffering of the kids. “I literally had an entire day in mind when I watched those kids toiling away in the scorching sun. But I questioned, "What do I do?" I don't manage an NGO, I have no expertise, and even I have to start by explaining to these kids what I teach because I don't have any training in education.”

More than 200 kids were labouring there that day, and their predicament disturbed Parwati. After a month of hardship, she was finally able to approach a few people to ask for assistance in conducting classes in Karjat. “They would initially agree but later withdraw, complaining ‘it wasn’t a feasible idea to go there trekking every month’,” she sighs. When she met with companies, she was at a standstill; after receiving numerous denials, a businessman eventually consented. He hired teachers, who came to Karjat every weekend to teach.

From there on, Parwati's suffering from journeying alone to Karjat eased, and the children kept receiving education. "And up till 2019, we had roughly 139 students covered. Running a small balwadi in a place like Karjat gave me that success, "Parwati beams.

Parwati's perseverance did not waver. Yet, her joy couldn't stay for very long, as she lost sight of the kids when Covid struck. “Even though I was unable to find even one child, I was nevertheless aware of the exploitation they must have been exposed to at the time, she exclaims. However, after the lockdown was lifted, she returned to discover that many families had left in search of job, and the few families who remained were starving to death. With a wounded heart, Parwati adds, "I eventually learned of one family who sold one of their daughters to Kamathipura.” This added one more purpose to her quest toward finding that girl and liberating the women of Kamathipura.

“I still recall how I shivered when I first entered Kamathipura. Due to our preconceived belief that we are married ladies, visiting these locations often results in a barrage of questions. My friends warned me about travelling to a sex workers' area because of the sexually transmitted illnesses there, but I was certain that I wanted to find that girl,” says Parwati.

Even though she was unable to locate the child for two to three weeks, she persisted in helping the other girls escape the terrifying confinement. “In order to get the rashan to Kamathipura, I began tapping each NGO. After a month, they would quit doing that. However, they just cared about making money by carrying out the task inconsistently and publicising it. With learning skills, I barely managed to finance the engagement of 4 girls in 3 months. I took matters into my own hands.

Parwati explains she was finally contacted by a company, ‘Arti industries’, which was willing to provide these women with 1000 packets of rashan, a service that is still being continued till date.

Speaking of the challenges and she witnessed while trying to successfully rehabilitate the sex workers, she remembers one episode in particular. “A girl who was sold off from Nepal and was the sole one to end up in one of the brothels in Kamathipura informed me in one instance that ‘Didi kal hi 14 ladkiyo ko laya hai truck mei bharker.’ She was telling me that she was held in a truck for 17 days with only sedatives and diapers on. When they arrived at the site, their condition had gotten worse,” she says.

Parwati wants to create a stable role model for these women where she can not only train them, but also get them employment. “By conducting or enrolling them in multi-skilling programmes, I hope to be able to pull out at least 1000 women, particularly young girls, and put them to gainful employment. When it comes to sex workers being tolerated in the workplace culture, I need the openness and acceptance from the society to be present,” she remarks adding that sex workers are still considered a taboo by societies.

Even to this day, Parwati still makes regular trips to Karjat and Kamathipura, and she will do so until she succeeds in her mission. "All it takes is willingness to contribute and commitment to leave this planet a better place than what it was," she affirms.

“Donating money and working with NGOs are not the only ways to give back to society. At the end of the day, you do it for yourself and by yourself if you can inspire, mentor, or coach others. Why is it necessary to rely on people to bring about change? Consider asking yourself, "If they can do it, why can't I?" she smiles signing off.

