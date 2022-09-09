Colors of Courage: Meet Tripura’s village fashion influencer Neel Ranaut who walks the ramp for fashion moguls

Coming from a rural background Sarbajit Sarkar alias Neel Ranaut entered the world of glitz and glamour with an unconventional approach to fashion designing. Far from the clout of brands, equipment and resources is this boy from Tripura who kept flashing his love for fashion without any show-sha of glamorous possessions. Hailing from a small village of Teliamura, Neel harks back to his days of childhood and says, “My demeanour is girlish from childhood. During the occasions or family functions, my parents and relatives used to taunt me with their negative comments for my feminine fashion sense and so was the case with my friends.”

Though Neel stepped into college to study B. A. in LLB, his world soon changed drastically. “I started making TikTok videos with my grandmother while I was in college. In 2018, I recreated various outfits with whatever resources or accessories were available and this was the only thing that provided me utmost satisfaction,” utters Neel. The 29-year-old, who comes from a conservative household spoke of his upbringing in a village where nobody even knew what social media was. “They simply made up their mind that I am a nerd who was just wasting time,” he claims. “Moreover, our neighbours never let their kids play with me, but that never really stopped me from making videos on social media. I was trolled and bullied badly on a regular basis for feminine fashion but I always chose the path of ignorance to move further.”

Neel's life wasn't always a bed of roses, but he also didn't let it get overrun with thorns. Neel was constantly the target of bullying, but he never gave up on his passion. One day, he made the decision to imitate the looks of famous celebrities. “I picked up some worn out petticoats and blouses from my grandmother’s cupboard, and the outcome was an average piece. But I was happy and satisfied. I did this regularly before starting to recreate the garments of celebrities from scratch using earthly materials like leaves, sticks, stones, flowers, etc,” he mentions.

He remarks that while inspiration could be useful, replicating a particular look always takes a lot of effort. “I used to get up early and spend hours strolling through the village gathering some valuable collectibles. I never had any money or resources accessible, which simply made the planning process take longer. Furthermore, Tripura's biggest obstacle was the non-stop rain. The hut where we had lived had very little light, so I had to conduct my shoots outside.” Regardless of all his efforts, Ranaut was often met with sharp criticism either in real life or on social media. Nonetheless, his zeal certainly shaped his ability to chase his dreams as he remained unfazed. “I fought a rigid battle of social and cultural norms. Homosexuality in India is quite overwhelming. It will exhaust, de-motivate and shatter your self-esteem. Coming out as a part of the LGBTQ community was a huge task for me. I was born as a boy but I had a gentle feminine side. So, certainly, if people want to call me gay, they can,” groans Neel, totting up that ignorance has always been his best strategy to deal with negative comments. “Earlier, I used to reply to negative trolling, bullying or comments of hatred but with time I realised that I cannot change the thinking of other people,” he sighs.

Battling the odds to forge his path there came a turning point in the life of Neel when he received a message from a prominent designer Abu Jani Khosla to walk the ramp. “At first, I was shocked and wondered if it was a fake account. A walk on the ramp for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in Delhi was a far-fetched fantasy for me because I lacked education, resources, experience, money, and I had never stepped out of my village. It was an unbelievable thing for someone who was a subject of mockery for his friends and family,” says Neel, who also mentions that this golden opportunity came to his rescue and vanished all the ridiculous taunts and trauma of judgements from his mind. “I was extremely nervous as I started to walk the ramp but when I saw the crowd and all the cheers for myself, I decided to forget about the fear, judgements, criticism and bullying that I have been facing for girly interests and for re-designing, wearing and posing with feminine, ostentatious garments. At this time, I felt liberated,” he affirms.

Neel describes how his parents reacted when they witnessed him interacting with the spotlight, saying, “My parents decided to be supportive and now they understand my passion for fashion. Hence, I literally don’t care if the village people still choose to shame me,” Neel declares with pride.