Colourful homemade candy recipes you can cook up with your little ones

As the end of summer is upon us, with little ones soon to be caught up in academic pursuits, there was never a better time for parents to make some precious memories with the kids. Whether you have toddlers running around at home or pre-teens who are growing up all too soon, gather the kids for a candy making session with mom or dad in the kitchen. Using these recipes lets you make some vibrant sugary treats and some lasting memories with your little ones. So, here’s how you can cook up everything from gummy bears to candy canes in the comfort of your kitchen.

Jujubes or gummy candies

Colourful jujubes that are dressed with sugar crystals on the outside and are wonderfully squishy on the inside are a huge hit. These jelly sweets come in a variety of shades and flavors, yet the preparation is relatively simple. For this recipe, you will need Sugar, gelatin or agar agar, liquid glucose and a dash of lemon juice. In order to flavor the candy as per your choice, you will need food colors, and flavors.

Guava flavored Toffy Pandas

Traditionally made in factories with large vats of sugar being heated to be shaped into rows and rows of sweets; this recipe helps you make it on a smaller scale using the same technique. While they can be flavoured with virtually any taste, this recipe uses guava. You can also use strawberry, raspberry or chocolate as an added flavor. The shape of pandas is particularly charming and something your children would adore.

Homemade Candy canes

Though most of us associate Candy Canes with Christmas, this delicacy can be a treat you serve your little guests all year round! Most of the times, the candy cane is flavored with peppermint and has signature red and white stripes. However, you can use this recipe to change the flavor as per your tastebuds and use any colour palate you desire.

Fresh Orange Candy

A lot of us have fond memories of sucking on bits of orange candy growing up. If you wish to whip up some candy using minimal ingredients at home, then this is the recipe for you. You would need a couple of ripe oranges, caramel and some powdered sugar. This sweet treat should be ready withing the hour and is sure to satiate your sugar cravings with a refreshing hint of citrus.

