Confessions of a Shopaholic film characters as zodiac signs

Directed by P. J. Hogan, Confessions of a Shopaholic is a romantic comedy starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy. This film follows the journey of Rebecca Bloomwood who is a self-confessed shopaholic. The only thing that brings her joy and happiness is shopping, be it for shoes, bags or clothes. Her dream is to work at Alette magazine. However, when she is in dire need of a new job, she takes up a job as a finance guru at Successful Savings. This is a place where she meets Luke Brandon, who is her boss.

We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film based on their personality traits, qualities and quirks.

Rebecca Bloomwood

Rebecca is someone who is friendly, warm and affectionate. She instantly makes friends wherever she goes with her charming and easy-going personality and can make anyone feel comfortable around her. The zodiac sign that she is more similar to is Gemini.

Luke Brandon

Luke Brandon is a simple and complicated man. He doesn’t overthink or over analyse situations and is committed to his work. He is someone who doesn’t have any malice and is pretty straightforward and blunt when it comes to expressing himself and his thoughts. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Sagittarius.

Alicia Billington

Alicia is ambitious, determined and clever. She not only gets Rebecca‘s dream job at Alette magazine but also tries to steal Luke Brandon from her. She is savvy and street smart and knows how to manipulate people according to her needs. The zodiac sign that she most resembles is Aries.

