Congratulations on New Baby: Send these wishes and quotes to new parents

Embracing parenthood is the most special feeling for many. From uncles to aunts and from grandmothers to grandfathers, everybody is equally excited about welcoming the little bundle of joy into their lives. This special occasion calls for even more special wishes.

While many express their love and excitement by gifting the newborn the whole world, everything seems to be a bit bland if done without heartfelt wishes.

So, if you are all excited to wish the new parents, here are a few wishes to choose from.

“Your baby is a spitting image of you!”

“Congratulations! You are a mommy now!”

“I cannot think of two more deserving people to have welcomed the little baby. Wishing you joy and happiness.”

“You are now entering a new chapter in life. All the best to your family.”

“Heard the news of your baby. I am sure you will be great parents!”

“Your baby is really lucky to have become a part of such an amazing family.”

“We wish you a lifetime of happiness. Congratulations to both of you!”

“Parenthood is a life-changing phase. May you cherish each and every moment of it with your baby.”

“Congratulations on becoming parents for the first time!”

“Get ready to start the magical journey of parenthood.”

“Now, you will wake up to your baby’s cooing noises and innocent smile. Congratulations on becoming parents.”

“Warm wishes to the newborn baby and the lucky parents too.”

“Congratulations on becoming new parents! We are always here for babysitting.”

“The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck, are the arms of your children.”

“A toddler can do more in one unsupervised moment than most people can do all day.

“Now your world is about to change. A new baby will make your love stronger, home happier, days shorter, nights longer and bank account emptier. Best wishes for the future!”

“Congrats! Your baby is cuter than the other babies.”

“You made a tiny human. Congratulations!”

“Sleep is overrated, babies are not. Congrats!”

“Raising kids is part joy and part guerrilla warfare. Have fun and congrats!”

“So happy for you both. The birth of your child is something that changes you indefinitely.”

“Wishing you and your baby a healthy and happy journey.”

“There is nothing sweeter than the smell of your baby’s breath, happy coos, and gentle kisses. Congratulations on your happy bundle!”

“This beautiful baby is just what you needed to make your family complete.”

“Sending loads of love to the little baby and wishing you all the happiness.”

“May the newest arrival bring you joy. Congratulations!”

