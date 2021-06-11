Conscious, Shy and Awkward: Have a look at the 4 zodiac signs who get uncomfortable in social situations

Do you dread socializing? Then chances are that you belong to one of these 4 zodiac signs who have a tough time staying calm and comfortable in social situations.

The introvert in all of us is likely to feel uncomfortable in social situations. We all know too well the nerves that start to kick in when we meet someone unfamiliar or new for the very first time. But some people get pretty awkward and uneasy in social situations. They don’t like the idea of socializing. They simply aren’t too thrilled when put in unfamiliar situations, surrounded by a huge group of people. It is mainly because they are introverted, shy, and not very outgoing.

According to Astrology, here are the 4 zodiac signs that get nervous, uncomfortable and awkward in social situations.

Taurus

Taureans don’t get attached easily. Thus, when they behave in a detached manner and act distant, is when they come across as awkward and strange. They aren’t really the foot-in-the-mouth kind of awkward, but their unusual quietness is what makes people call them “socially awkward”.

Aquarius

Aquarians are daydreamers. They live in their own world. They don’t care if other people consider them as “awkward” or “weird” because they are too occupied with their own thoughts and imaginations!

Capricorn

Capricorns like keeping to themselves. They thus, might at times, come across as aloof and distant. They don’t like mingling with other people and like being alone, lost in their own thoughts. They feel scared of other people judging them and they thus, are loners.

Libra

Librans take time in opening up to people. They don’t easily get friendly with others and thus, come across as “awkward”. Librans are also private people who don’t like others questioning them or their ways of life. They thus, tend to stay away from people to avoid such confrontations and intrusion.

