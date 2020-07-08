Constipation in Babies: What are the signs, causes and home remedies of THIS issue?

Is your baby suffering from constipation regularly? There can be several serious reasons for this issue. Read on to know the causes, signs, treatment and home remedies of it.

Seeing your baby in ultimate comfort is every parent’s first priority and they are all ready to do everything for it. Babies' smile, laugh, happiness and health makes the world to their parents. And it’s equally painful to see your baby crying or getting hurt. This happens when they have certain medical issues like constipation.

Constipation in babies is quite common and there are many reasons for it. Given below are the signs, causes, symptoms and treatment of it. But it is always advisable to talk to your doctor regarding this issue. You can also try certain home remedies to reduce the symptoms of constipation in your baby. Read on to know them.

Reasons for constipation in babies:

Signs of constipation in babies

Some of the common signs of this issue are as follows:

Infrequent stool that is hard to pass.

Straining more than normal to have a bowel movement.

Hard stools along with liquid stool like diarrhoea.

Abdomen swollen with gas.

Painful cramps.

Causes of constipation in babies

When babies are completely on a liquid diet, it’s quite rare for them to experience constipation. But babies who are having baby-formula are more likely to have this issue. And when they start to have solid foods then the chances increase, especially when they are having cereals. Rice cereals are one of the causes for constipation among babies. So, make sure you don’t overfeed your baby to prevent this issue.

Treatment for constipation in babies

You can try these home remedies to cure this issue initially:

Give them fruits and vegetables with other foods.

Try giving him fruit juice to soften the stool.

Rice cereals can be replaced with barley or oatmeal cereals.

Give them enemas, laxatives or suppositories ONLY if the doctor prescribes for it.

Give them a gentle stomach and lower-abdomen massage.

Fibre-rich foods

These fibre-rich foods can help them to have a healthy bowel movement. The foods are as follow:

Skinless apples.

Broccoli.

Pears.

Prunes.

Peaches.

When to call the doctor?

When you see these signs in your baby, don’t delay to call the doctor:

Your baby is having abdominal pain.

They seem to be irritable.

There is blood in their stool.

The constipation issue is not getting fixed by the current treatment.

