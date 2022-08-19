From Corn Ribs to Pasta Chips, see trending foods to satisfy your dinner cravings

Social media is a treasure trove of hacks and tricks. So, if you are an experimental home chef, then some food trends that went viral on social media may be just the place you want to look to satisfy your dinner cravings. Recently a spate of dishes went viral online right from the nourishing green goddess salad to the deconstructed baked sushi and the tempting pasta chips. Should you wish to try your hand at them, then take a look at some dedicated recipes that help you recreate them at home.

Green goddess salad

One of the most delicious salad recipes that has surfaced online off late, the green goddess salad has a pesto style dressing. You shall need quite a few green ingredients for this salad right from spinach, basil and cucumbers to avocado, jalapenos and cabbage. Other ingredients for the dressing will include shallots, olive oil, lemons and garlic along with some nuts like almonds. Although the ingredients may be large in number, the resulting salad is quite a treat and deliciously vegan. It is ideal for those who are looking to shed some pounds.

Sushi bake

For the uninitiated, a deconstructed Sushi is cooked like a lasagna. This has vinegared rice that is layered and then you must add in the meat you have and mind. Be it fish, crab or even prawns then toss in your spices, some hot sauce, Mayonnaise or even wasabi. Once it is cooked you can wrap it in nori or seaweed and pop it in your mouth. This is an easy way to make sushi if the procedure of making the sushi rolls feels daunting.

Corn ribs

If you’re a vegan who wishes to steer clear of baby back ribs, then corn ribs are your best bet. The only difficult element in this dish is the actual chopping of the corn cob. It needs to be done with a heavy-duty knife and the utmost safety. It is not an endeavour for the faint hearted. Yet, the best part is that you can use a variety of flavour combinations and toppings to make this more exciting. Right from parmesan and herbs to paprika, lime and cilantro. Traditionalists can even have it plain with oodles of butter and some salt. As it is cooked in the air fryer it’s as crispy and healthy as it gets.

Pasta chips

One of the least healthy dishes on this list, are the pasta chips. While they aren’t fried raw, they are first cooked along with seasoning and later air fried after being mixed in a splash of oil and herbs until they are crispy, golden and delicious. If you are ever craving potato chips but cannot get your hands on them, then this is the snack to make with leftover raw pasta at home.

