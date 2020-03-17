Coronavirus 2020: THESE ways can help you stay entertained at home during Covid 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Many offices, malls, schools and colleges have shut due to Coronavirus, and if you are at home for a while, then read below to find out somethings that you can do to entertain yourself at home.

Coronavirus has affected lakh of people across the globe and everywhere, the government is taking all the possible measures to keep the citizens safe, and it is also guiding the citizens to maintain social distance for a while and avoid going outdoors if it's unnecessary. They have also made sure that theatres, malls, schools and universities remain shut till March 31th.

Furthermore, many offices have given their employees the option to work from home. They have advised people to self-quarantine themselves after coming back from a trip. And all this essential, since it'll not only help you, but it will also help others to stay away from the virus. If you are at home and don't know what to do, don't worry we have got you covered. Here are some things that you can do at home without being bored. Try these things, since you have to be at home for a few more days so it's better to do something that keeps you involved for a while.

Read below to find out things you can do at home to entertain yourself.

Read:

We usually don't get time to read our favourite book or magazine, but now is the time to finish that unfinished book or article. Stay in bed and finish the book you've wanted to read. You can sip some coffee and read the book without bothering to do much later.

Colour:

If you are feeling anxious or stressed because of COVID-19, then it's time for you to try colouring. Adult colouring books help to stay calm and keep your mind off other things. If not colouring, you can even sketch and paint if that's something you prefer.

Pamper yourself:

It is the perfect opportunity to indulge in yourself and have some me-time. Put on a sheet mask, or soak yourself in a nice hot tub with some essential oils, go all out and enjoy a spa session at home to relax.

Binge-watch shows:

If you have a list of must-watch movies and shows, then it's time to binge-watch them all. Grab some popcorn, change in your PJs and start with the binge-watching marathon.

Learn something new:

This is also a good time to learn something new and enhance your skill set. Take up an online course of your interest and learn something that you've always wanted to learn.

Workout:

Bring out your yoga mat, put on a video that you can follow and exercise. Going to the gym might not be the best decision at the moment since you can never be sure of the amount of sanitation they're maintaining, but to get your body moving, you can do some exercises at home.

