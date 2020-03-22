  1. Home
Coronavirus: 22 year old woman tests positive for COVID 19; Tweets her symptoms from day 1 to day 10

A 22-year-old USA resident tested positive for coronavirus. She shared all her symptoms from day 1 to day 10 on Twitter to raise awareness among people about the COVID-19.
Confirmed cases for Coronavirus pandemic are constantly increasing all around the world. People have quarantined themselves to stay away from getting attacked by the deadly virus. World Health Organisation has also set some guidelines to follow as prevention measures during this pandemic outbreak.

Along with this, individuals who are affected by the COVID-19 virus are also sharing their stories and struggles. Recently, a woman, Bjonda Haliti, who claims to be affected with the virus has shared her story from having the symptoms to getting recovered from it. Her tweets have helped people to relieve stress during this pandemic outbreak.


The 22-year-old USA resident started to tweet when the initial symptoms of the disease showed up. She researched her symptoms on the internet and chose to take rest for the entire day. She then visited the doctor when things started to go downhill. 


Doctors prescribed her some medicines after mild symptoms showed up and recommended to stay hydrated always. After having new symptoms, she tested herself for Coronavirus and kept herself quarantined at home until the result came. But the consumption of antibiotics improved her health and she started to feel energetic again. However, after a few days, she tested positive COVID-19.

Bjonda then immediately informed the people who were in contact with her. She is now in self-isolation as suggested by doctors and maintaining the guidelines as mentioned by the USA's Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC).

This initiative of Bjonda has helped people understand the actual symptoms of coronavirus and what to do during such a situation. It will also increase awareness among people to not panic with cold and cough during this outbreak.

Credits :Storypick, Twitter, Getty Images

Options

