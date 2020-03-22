Coronavirus: 22 year old woman tests positive for COVID 19; Tweets her symptoms from day 1 to day 10

A 22-year-old USA resident tested positive for coronavirus. She shared all her symptoms from day 1 to day 10 on Twitter to raise awareness among people about the COVID-19.

Confirmed cases for Coronavirus pandemic are constantly increasing all around the world. People have quarantined themselves to stay away from getting attacked by the deadly virus. World Health Organisation has also set some guidelines to follow as prevention measures during this pandemic outbreak.



Along with this, individuals who are affected by the COVID-19 virus are also sharing their stories and struggles. Recently, a woman, Bjonda Haliti, who claims to be affected with the virus has shared her story from having the symptoms to getting recovered from it. Her tweets have helped people to relieve stress during this pandemic outbreak.

I’m 22 years old and I tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve been debating on posting, but I want to share my experience especially with those around my age to help bring awareness, and to relieve any stress/anxiety some may have due to the pandemic. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020



The 22-year-old USA resident started to tweet when the initial symptoms of the disease showed up. She researched her symptoms on the internet and chose to take rest for the entire day. She then visited the doctor when things started to go downhill.

Day 1: It started with a mild DRY cough and a slightly sore throat. I was very tired that night. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020



Doctors prescribed her some medicines after mild symptoms showed up and recommended to stay hydrated always. After having new symptoms, she tested herself for Coronavirus and kept herself quarantined at home until the result came. But the consumption of antibiotics improved her health and she started to feel energetic again. However, after a few days, she tested positive COVID-19.

Moving them was uncomfortable. Doing some research I discovered this was just a migraine, but it didn’t go away at ALL. I slept all day. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Bjonda then immediately informed the people who were in contact with her. She is now in self-isolation as suggested by doctors and maintaining the guidelines as mentioned by the USA's Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC).

The doctor told me I probably just had an infection and prescribed me antibiotics and 800mg of ibuprofen. I made sure to stay extremely hydrated and stocked up on vitamins and probiotics. That night, I still ran a fever. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

This initiative of Bjonda has helped people understand the actual symptoms of coronavirus and what to do during such a situation. It will also increase awareness among people to not panic with cold and cough during this outbreak.

At this point I wanted to test for corona like I should have been in the first place, but It was very difficult to get tested for it!!! I continued to self-quarantine and hydrate hydrate HYDRATE! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

I was advised to continue self quarantine, and I would receive my results in 5-6 DAYS!!!!! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 6 - With the continued use of antibiotics and ibuprofen, my symptoms were: sore throat, cough, shortness of breath. My energy levels began to increase. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 7 - Symptoms: slight sore throat, mild cough, shortness of breath. Energy levels increasing. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 8 - Symptoms: Mild cough, starting to feel like myself again. Energy! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 9 - Symptoms: My cough was a little heavier, normal energy levels. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

