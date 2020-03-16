Coronavirus: THIS book predicted this pandemic 12 years ago; Check it out.

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sylvia Browne was a controversial figure but she seems to have gotten one thing right in her book of prediction about the coronavirus outbreak and it will spook you for sure.

Coronavirus is spreading and the death toll is rising. It has become increasingly difficult to get this contagious disease under control as it spreads around the world. The best scientists and doctors are struggling to identify this strain of coronavirus and find the best possible treatment for it in order to prevent any more deaths due to COVID-19. The coronavirus outbreak seems to be getting out of hand but what if someone told you that this outbreak was predicted years ago by someone? Yes, that's true. In a book named End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World, the writer Sylvia Browne predicted an outbreak of a disease. This book was published in 2008 which means that 12 years ago she predicted this outbreak in an eerily similar way.

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

In her book, Sylvia Browne a self-proclaimed psychic predicted that a respiratory disease much like pneumonia will cause havoc around the world. Her book says, "In around 2020, a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes resisting all known treatments". This book also claims that this disease will eventually disappear as quickly as it arrived and will attack again in 10 years and then disappear completely. But this book isn't the only one that seems to have predicted this outbreak. Many other books and movies like a book published in 1981 by an author named as Dean Koontz titled "The Eyes of The Darkness" the author wrote about a virus named Wuhan-400 which was a bioweapon created in Wuhan which has the power to wipe out an entire city or even a country.

The conspiracy theorists around the world have started drawing comparisons and similarities between numerous books and movies that predicted this outbreak years ago and not just that, they're also coming up with different theories about the coronavirus outbreak. While we have no problems with that but it doesn't seem like COVID-19 is going to vanish anytime soon as predicted by Sylvia Browne. Coronavirus is still spreading and is being called a pandemic for a good reason.

