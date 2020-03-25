Coronavirus effect: Do you think people work more from the office than at home? VOTE

The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a majority of people working from home, and while there is an added comfort, we are wondering how does the quantity of work gets affected in comparison to working from the office.

Coronavirus has brought upon everyone across the world, the concept of work from home and not out of their offices anymore. We all know the severity of this disease and while we are still battling the COVID 19, we are at least making sure it is from the comfort of our homes. However, every time someone talks about work from home, it brings forth two contrasting points of view, one where people think it leads to employees working more than they would otherwise, and the other, where people clearly assume that work done from home is rather less.

However, if you come to think of it, it is often just a matter of the ideologies, and the thought process, along with what the environment around us is. For instance, someone who doesn't have a sense of peace of mind at home will obviously not be able to work properly, or, it could be the inadequate availability of resources, but he/she could be one of the best employees otherwise. Similarly, because someone feels a lot of comfort staying at home, does not get tired with travelling, and is happy working in their pajamas, the productivity level is likely to be higher.

So at the end of it all, the question is rather subjective, and while I feel that I work better out of my home and not from the office, a colleague of mine could think otherwise, and yet, there is no right or wrong answer if you ask me. But at the same time, there might be statistics that prove the facts better, but wouldn't that be subjective too?

So, what do you think about it? Do people work more from the office than at home? VOTE BELOW.

