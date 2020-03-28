Coronavirus Effect: Have you started missing the count of days post the lockdown period? VOTE

The after-effects of coronavirus have led to a 21-day nationwide lockdown in India. As days go by, it can get difficult to keep track of the time and date. Vote below to let us know if you have started missing count on whether it's a Monday or a Friday.

Fear. Claustrophobia. Exhaustion. Boredom. These are just some of the feelings that are currently going through most minds, owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Yes, it's an extremely important precaution taken by the government, owing to the increase in the number of positive cases. Curbing coronavirus is everyone's responsibility, as we not only have to think about ourselves but the people around, our country and the entire globe as a whole. However, it's taking us time to get adjusted to the self-isolation and social distancing lifestyle!

Which makes us wonder; how good are you at keeping count of the days and dates, when under a lockdown period? For me personally, there are times when it's difficult to tell whether it's a Monday or a Friday and have to always rely on either my phone calendar or my loved ones to remind me. Given how we're confined to our homes, even working from home, it can get difficult to keep count of anything at this point. Especially, with how scared we are of the global pandemic, which has led to the loss of life of thousands and counting.

Obviously, there will be many who are in fact aware of what's happening and counting down the lockdown days, praying for it to get better. So, people can finally be free and go back to their normal life. Their eyes are glued to the calendar waiting for April 15, 2020, when the scheduled lockdown will be terminated. At least, that's what we all are hoping for!

So tell us, have you started missing the count of days and dates post the lockdown period? VOTE BELOW.

