Coronavirus Effect: Here's how people are spending their self-quarantine time by doing some crazy stuff

Almost everyone across the globe is on self-quarantine, and some people are doing crazy stuff to keep themselves entertained at home. Read below to find out what people are doing during quarantine.

Coronavirus cases are increasing every day, and because of that several countries have imposed lockdowns and self-quarantine has become the need of the hour. While some people are working from home and are keeping themselves busy, there are quite a few who are doing all crazy things at home. Right from making fried snacks inspired by coronavirus to watching cartoon shows, people surely know how to entertain themselves during the lockdown. They are so bored that they’re finding new and creative ways to spend their downtime.

If you are bored and have nothing to do for the time being, then there are some creative incidents that you should check out right away. These creative posts, videos and memes will make you realise that maybe self-quarantine is truly fun.

Here’s how people are portraying their quirky and weird side.

Family playing Housie from the balcony during the quarantine. This video was posted on Twitter by Anand Mahindra, and it is surely fun to watch.

I will never stop being amazed by the creativity of our people. In Italy, opera singers entertained their neighbours from their homes. But this is even more fun! pic.twitter.com/arfUBDXiQP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 23, 2020

People trying to make coronavirus inspired snacks is the next level of creativity. This corona inspired bhajia looks like a virus and has become viral in no time.

Some are even trying to scare their pets with stuffed toys for entertainment. Check this one out.

Some are channelling their inner creative genius and are sharing some great memes.

Some people are also putting up videos of some crazy quarantine challenges, and we must say they are quite interesting to watch.

Some people are so bored and done with it that they are re-arranging their snacks on the plate for entertainment.

Some are even taking selfies with their pets, because what else can one do.

While, there are some who are making funny videos at home because their birthday is round the corner.

In fact, this page has also shown what the planets might be talking about right now.

