Coronavirus Effect: Man sends pet dog to buy cheetos and she completes the task for him

Because of coronavirus, everyone is trying to stay indoors as much as possible, and this man is making an extra effort of doing so by sending his pet to buy stuff for him. Read below to know more.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown in India and has also promised that no essential services, grocery stores or pharmacies will be shut because of the same. People will still have access to all the materials across India. However, this lockdown is not only in India, but many countries have also adopted this measure to protect their citizens from this epidemic.

Citizens across the globe are in self-quarantine and are doing everything they can to avoid going outside. Some people are sending their pets to get some groceries for them. As bizarre as it may sound, it's true. People are sticking a note on their pets and are sending them to grocery stores. And Antonio Muñoz from Mexico did a similar thing with his pet chihuahua.

Antonio attached a note and some money to his pet collar and sent her to the store across the street to buy Cheetos! The note which was written in Spanish read: “Hello Mr Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot. She has $20 attached to her collar. WARNING: She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour.”

To everyone's surprise, the cute dog not only went to the store but also bought Cheetos for her master. Yep, she completed the task. And to this, people gave some best reactions on Twitter. Check it out.

Me in quarantine sending my dog to get me hot Cheetos pic.twitter.com/1Avx0JMlLo — Nancy (@Wtfnancyison) March 19, 2020

Bruh you forgot one slide... stole it but can’t put the whole thing up? pic.twitter.com/XuDeFumpVn — Orpheus The Master (@serrano1127) March 21, 2020

