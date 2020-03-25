Coronavirus Effect: No domestic help for a few days? THESE hacks will make your life easy

Due to coronavirus, mostly all of us have given a paid leave to our househelp, and now we have to manage everything by ourselves. Here are some tips that'll help you do so.

Cases of coronavirus are skyrocketing across the world, and it's time for us to take social distancing and self-quarantine seriously. While central government imposed a 21 days lockdown in India, it's also time to give paid leaves to our house help as they are as vulnerable as us to this highly contagious disease. Yes, it's a tough choice but doing so, will not only make you value their lives, but it will make you value your life too.

If you are someone who is used to doing some household chores once in a while, then I am sure this won't be a problem for you. But for others, it's going to be a bit tough. But once you get used to it, you'll find it easy to manage as well. Plus, we today, we are suggesting some hacks that'll make your life easier.

Do this as a family activity:

Remember, a family that eats and cleans together lives together. Divide chores according to the strengths of each member and let them do what they are best at. The older generation can cut vegetables, children can mop floors and dry clothes, while others can sweep and wash utensils.

Common things can be done on a rotational basis:

Garbage disposal and scrubbing of toilets need to be rotating responsibilities. Apart from this, keeping things at place can also be handled by kids.

Cooking:

Remember that online ordering is not an option anymore, hence it's better to have simple yet tasty home-cooked meals. You can try one-pot and minimalist recipes. You can also cook light meals and eat less since there's not much physical exercise. Also, cover glasses after drinking water and re-use them when you’re thirsty again.

Bedroom cleaning:

This is your personal space hence it should be well kept by you. Get into the habit of making your bed as soon as you get up. Declutter your things, and this is the best time to try out all those DIY hacks to keep your cupboards organized.

Bathroom and clothes:

Since you don't have a maid to wash the clothes. You can keep a bucket in the bathroom to dump used clothes in. Schedule a day for the laundry and follow it. You can even teach your kids to use the washing machine and take their help for the same.

Pet care:

If you have a pet, then make a schedule so that every family member can take the pet for a walk, clean its poop or draw him/her a bath.

Learn to coexist:

It'll be difficult to have a full house daily and manage everything without getting angry, but then this is your time to learn to coexist and handle everyone and everything.

