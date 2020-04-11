Coronavirus Effect: Will COVID 19 scare take a toll on your shopping spree in malls post lockdown? VOTE NOW

Will this coronavirus outbreak continue to haunt your shopping spree in the malls after the lockdown is over? Take our poll and let us know

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has emerged as the biggest threat to humanity in recent times and it has affected the normal life across the world. So far, over 17 lakh people in the world have been infected by this deadly virus which has also claimed over one lakh lives. While the most powerful nations of the world are looking out for measures to beat COVID 19, India’s struggle is no different as the outbreak of the highly contagious virus has brought life to a standstill.

In fact, it’s been over two weeks since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21 day lockdown in the country where in the schools, colleges, public gatherings, theatres, malls etc have been shut and everyone has been holed up in their houses except the doctors, nurses, policemen and people working with essential services. And while each of us has been yearning to get back to our normal life, it is reported that the lockdown is will be extended as a precautionary measure to combat COVID 19. Needless to say, the coronavirus outbreak has left each one of anxious.

However, despite being aware that it is going to be a long battle, we all are hopeful to see the brighter days soon. But it is also evident that this COVID 19 has changed our outlook towards life and many other things in recent days. Not only are we scared of going to public places especially shopping malls, but social distancing, which was once considered to be a personal choice, has now become our lone saviour. Given the impact coronavirus lockdown has made on everyone’s life, we wonder if this effect will continue to post the lockdown as well. Would be the shopping freak in you be comfortable hitting the malls for a shopping spree after the lockdown is over? Will your mind be free of this coronavirus scare post lockdown? Take our poll and let us know.

