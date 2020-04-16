Coronavirus effect: Will you think before shaking hands or hugging after COVID 19 lockdown ends? VOTE NOW

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has impacted the lives of many and even after lockdown ends, there may be psychological changes in people’s mindsets. Today, we’d like to know if you would hesitate to shake hands or hug your close ones when lockdown ends.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 hasn’t just affected the normalcy of our lives but also the mindsets of people across the globe. After the disease began in Wuhan, China, it began to spread across the globe and one of the primary reasons for it was physical contact with an infected person. Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, the disease continued to spread across the world as people came in contact with fomites due to touch. Now that Coronavirus has caused a lockdown in India as the cases have crossed the 12000 mark, people are becoming increasingly hesitant to touch each other.

A while back, even Prince Charles didn’t prefer shaking hands and opted to do Namastey to greet delegates and many countries began devising other ways to greet each other amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In short, the fear of touching an infected person made a place in people’s mind and it surely may remain even after the lockdown in India lifts. However, what most people don’t know is that they can contract the disease only after they touch their nose or mouth after coming in contact with an infected person.

Hence, WHO and other health bodies have been promoting washing hands after a few hours and have issued guidelines for people to follow which also includes not to touch one’s face. However, the fear of this pandemic may remain even after the cases are reduced and lockdown is lifted. Amid this, we’d like to know from you if you will continue to shake hands or hug people as a way of greeting even after the lockdown is lifted or not. Go ahead, vote and share your thoughts about this in the comments.

