Coronavirus: Fear of COVID 19 has led to panic buying and irrational thinking; Read on

People have been asked to take precautionary and preventive measures to protect themselves against the contagious virus that has been spreading around the world in the last few weeks and this has led to a lot of panic and panic buying which has caused chaos around the world.

People across the world are now living in fear of contracting the one virus that is spreading like wildfire, coronavirus. It started from Wuhan, China and has managed to spread across the world. This virus has been igniting fear in people's mind and has lead to a lot of problems. This contagious disease has been spreading and the worst part is that there is no cure found yet which is making it even scarier. The coronavirus death toll has been rising and this has led to people turning more hygienic.

As the people across the world are being told to cover their mouths and wash their hands in order to stay safe, it has led to a huge rise in panic buying. Fear can make people do a lot of things. We all know that people hit the nearest stores and panic buy and stock up on things during the times of disasters but considering that this time, it's the matter of public health issue most people don't know what to buy.

The world has not dealt with a pandemic like this in quite a while now and this has lead to a lot of panic buying. People tend to panic-buy a lot of things as a way to gain control over things that we have no control over. The lack of control over this virus has led people to buy unnecessary things and stock up on things that they might not even need. People have been stocking up on toilet papers, face masks, hand sanitizer, hand wash and other such things.

In order to gain control over issues people turn to retail therapy. The same is happening right now at the time of this worldwide panic. Fear makes us irrational and that is probably why at this time people are stocking up on face masks and hand sanitizers instead of buying food items and ration for backup. Instead of worrying and fearing contagion, we need to look at the facts and think rationally. This can turn dangerous as these products are running out of stock for those who are in immediate need because of people who are turning into hoarders.

