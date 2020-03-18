Coronavirus: Here are some interesting conspiracy theories about COVID 19

We've come across some strange rumours about coronavirus but the conspiracy theorists have started going crazy with their absurd theories about COVID-19 and while there's no evidence to prove any of these conspiracy theories, they sure are interesting.

Coronavirus has taken a toll on the world. It continues to spread every day and infect more and more people which is causing widespread panic and stress. People fear for their lives and are taking every possible precautionary measure as this strain of coronavirus is unusual and there is no cure found for it yet. The government is taking all possible precautionary measures to contain the contagious COVID-19 but it is proving to be increasingly difficult to do so. With the rising panic, there's also a rise in misinformation, rumours, fake news and gossip about this virus and its origin. While you may have come across many myths and rumours about how to treat coronavirus, there is a large group of people across the world who are spinning conspiracy theories about coronavirus spreading it which is creating more and more chaos and building up fear in peoples hearts. It is also creating more anxiety and stress between the people and the countries due to this.

Here are some interesting but absurd conspiracy theories about coronavirus.

1. People have claimed that China created novel coronavirus to use it as a bioweapon against the United States and many have claimed that the Chinese government did it to target the people around the world and get an upper hand. Many people are also claiming that the United States has engineered this strain of coronavirus to use it for their biowarfare against China.

2. There are rumours that Bill Gates is involved in weaponising this strain of coronavirus for his personal gains. Many are saying that he did this with an aim to depopulate while others claim that he wants to benefit off this virus by introducing a vaccine and making money.

3. Many conspiracy theorists have linked coronavirus to China's seafood market and claimed that this disease has spread due to the habit of eating nearly anything and everything available to them in the market. Many people have claimed that Chinese people eat bats and that's how coronavirus made it's way to humans as it has been linked to bats.

4. The most common conspiracy theory that is making the rounds is that coronavirus was created by someone in order to benefit from the sale of the vaccine. Many people have blamed the government for creating this virus while others have named pharmaceutical companies for the same and the only thing that they want is to earn profit from the sales of the vaccines.

5. Several conspiracy theorists have claimed that this virus was created by the government to control the population and kill people and they have released this virus in order to do a trial run and are controlling how it spreads.

