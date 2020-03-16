Coronavirus: Here are things you need to buy to survive at the time of self quarantine due to the pandemic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Many people are falling sick due to changes in the weather and the others are turning into coronavirus victims but in either case, it's best to self-quarantine at home to prevent it from spreading further. But unlike the other people, you do not need to hoard hand sanitizers and face masks, just remember to get all survival essentials to last you for up to a month.

In this time of chaos, as the coronavirus spreads across the globe, we all need to be prepared for every possible worst-case scenario. This is probably why people are going crazy stocking up things at home to ensure that they stay safe and have everything in place and are prepared for the worst but this is not a very good idea. We all need to be careful and stock up only what we need and not overdo it.

You never know when, where, how or who may get infected with coronavirus and end up battling with COVID-19 but this also means that there might be a situation where someone you know or love might have to self-quarantine themselves or it might be you. As this contagious virus continues to spread, we all need to prepare for a proper self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and for this, you may need a checklist of things that you need to survive and get through the 2 weeks of self-quarantine.

Here's a list of everything that you need to invest in for home-quarantine.

1. Buy some dry snacks and food items like lentils, rice, dry fruits, cereal and maybe even maggie to ensure that you have something to eat which is nutritious and healthy. Ensure that you have enough to last you for a month. Remember that there is no need to hoard.

2. Get fruits and vegetables that can last you at least for 2 weeks in case you may need to be quarantined at home. Pick fruits that will take some more time to ripen up and become edible and same goes for the vegetables.

3. Ensure that you have enough liquids and beverages to last you a month at least. Store clean drinking water if you don't have a water purifier to ensure that you have enough water to drink and also get some juices and your fix of coffee or tea and milk as well.

4. Get other kitchen items like oil, masalas, salt and ready to eat food items that may come handy in case of an emergency in case you or your family needs to be home quarantined.

5. Have a basic first aid kit in place which has all the essential including some basic medications that you may need to treat flu or cold and a good thermometer to keep tabs on your temperature. In case you are on any prescription medications, we suggest you get enough to last you for a month.

6. Buy adequate sanitization products like a hand sanitizer, tissues, wet wipes, hand wash, face mask, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, toilet cleaner as well as a good quality detergent and some disinfectant to clean you home and laundry. Make sure that you have enough to last you for a month. There is no need to hoard.

7. Get adequate toiletries, skincare products and feminine hygiene products that you may need to last you for a month. Don't go overboard with anything.

8. Remember to buy anything and everything that your pet may need for the next month including food. You might not get a chance to go out and get food and medications or litter that your pet needs so stock up enough to keep you going for at least one month.

