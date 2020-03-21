Coronavirus: Here is everything you need to know about COVID 19 lockdown in Mumbai

The rapid spread of coronavirus has forced the Maharashtra government to implement a lockdown in order to prevent it from spreading further and there are a lot of doubts and question with regards to the Mumbai lockdown that people have. Read on to know more about what will remain shut and what will remain open during the Mumbai Coronavirus lockdown.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases and considering that this number continues to rise, it has become very important to get things under control and take all possible precautionary measures to prevent this pandemic from taking a toll on our nation and our economy. Up until now, there are 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Maharashtra alone which is the highest as compared to the other states and that number is scary enough. It is very important to break the cycle and take precautionary measures. This is why the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has announced that in order to fight this virus, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur will go in lockdown till 31 March. He has announced that all commercial establishments will remain shut which has left people shaken and in panic. But before you go crazy, we suggest you read everything there is to know about the Mumbai lockdown and understand what will be stay shut and what will remain open.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Mumbai coronavirus lockdown.

1. Essential services like food, groceries, milk and medicines will be available. You do not need to panic and stock up things because these essential shops will remain open. Banks, BSE and NSE will also remain open.

2. Government offices will run on a rotational basis with only 25 per cent of the staff. All other workplaces will remain closed till 31 March in all the major cities in Maharashtra.

3. Public transportation has not been shut down yet. The train and bus services will continue to work as shutting these down might take a toll on the essential services across Mumbai.

4. All schools will remain shut and students from class I to VIII will be promoted ahead without examination but the 10th board exams will continue as scheduled and the exams for 9th and 11th class will be conducted post 15 April 2020.

5. All public places will remain shut including temples, gym, airport, film studios, malls, theatres and this also means that no film or tv shooting will take place. The tiffin services will also remain shut till 31 March.

6. Due to the numerous cases of violation of the compulsory 14-day home quarantine period, the BMC and Mumbai Police will keep tabs on people via mobile GPS. They will ensure that all travellers who have been told to self-quarantine remain at home without fail.

