Coronavirus in India: THIS is how COVID 19 has infected India

Coronavirus in India: Coronavirus has turned into a full-fledged pandemic as it continues to spread every day and the panic among people is still rising. While the number of coronavirus victims is rising, the Indian Government is doing everything in its power to keep things under control.

The coronavirus outbreak refuses to slow down and as this contagious disease spreads across the world so does the fear. People have started taking preventive and precautionary measures to avoid contracting COVID-19. Aside from that, the government is also working on making the right decisions to contain this virus and stop it from spreading any further but that has become increasingly difficult. More and more people are turning out to be positive for coronavirus and the toll is rising.

The Indian Government has started taking all kinds of preventive measures. All the people who have travelled abroad are being checked for any symptoms and passengers on international flights are screened at the airport for any signs of this virus.

All the schools, colleges, malls and numerous other public places have been shut down as a precautionary measure. In fact, in many states Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been implemented which aims to avoid large gathering of people and most of the states have been shut down till 31 March.

Coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of chaos and panic but the government has been trying it's best to provide support to the citizen. Special helpline numbers have been set up for Coronavirus for every state and union territory and guidelines on social distancing and preventive measures have been shared. Most offices have been shut down in an attempt to control this contagious virus as it gets out of control.

As of 18 March 2020, there are 122 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India. These 122 people are Indian citizens and there are 25 foreign nationals who seem to have contracted COVID-19 in India. Out of 122 people only 14 have been cured of this disease while there are 3 confirmed COVID-19 deaths across the country. Currently, the highest number of coronavirus victims are in Maharashtra. 42 people across Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19 while many others are being tested.

The second-highest number of coronavirus cases are in Kerala which is at 27 and Uttar Pradesh is third with 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Government is issuing all kinds of guidelines and awareness information to keep people updated on the situation in the country. You can log onto the official website: https://www.mohfw. gov.in/ to know more about what the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is doing to keep us safe and get an update on coronavirus.

