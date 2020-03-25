Coronavirus India Lockdown: HERE's how you can utilise 21 days to form a new habit

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India lockdown for 21 days, which means we all have to stay indoor for next 21 days. You have a good amount of time to develop a new habit, read below to find out how.

Coronavirus cases in India are on a rise, and the total number of positive cases registered so far is 519 while the death count has gone up to 10. Looking at the current scenario, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday (yesterday). He imposed a nationwide lockdown for 3 weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions came into force at midnight and will be enforced for 21 days.



He further appealed to people not to panic since essential services, grocery stores and pharmacies will still be functioning under lockdown. However, people are already paranoid about sitting at home for 21 days. Yes, it is not easy to stay at home, but then there are multiple things that you can do these days. You can develop a new habit in 21 days. As they say- it takes 21 days to form a new habit, and you have that time, so why not learn something new?



Read below to find out how you can develop a new habit in 21 days.



To begin with, some people take 7 days to form a new habit, while some take 30 days to do so. However, as per research, a minimum of 21 days is required to inculcate a new habit. Here's how you can develop a new habit in 21 days of lockdown.



Focus on one new habit that you want to incorporate:

Before starting to work on developing a new habit, you need to focus on what is holding you back all this while. Once you understand that, you'll be able to use all your willpower into developing that one habit. The important point here is to identify a habit you can do all the time, something that will fit into your life and can be completed daily, even when you don’t feel like it.

Commit 21 days:

As mentioned earlier, the time you take to develop a new habit differs from person to person. However, make sure to commit a minimum of 21 days for the habit. During this time, you should carve out time every day to consistently do it.

Anchor the new habit to an established habit:

It is essential to remember that the new habit shouldn't be based on motivation, fads, or temporary desire. Rather, it should be instilled in your life to the point it becomes habitual. You should commit to a very small habit change and take baby steps as you build on it. Anchor the new habit to something you already do daily. This way, you'll be able to incorporate it more easily.

Take small steps:

The only way to make a habit stick is to turn it into automatic behaviour. You can achieve this by taking baby steps and creating a low level of commitment. Stay consistent and commit to working on it daily. When you have a low level of commitment, you’ll be more likely to get started. For example, if you are planning to incorporate walking in your daily routine, start walking for 15 minutes and then increase the time as and when you get used to it.

Plan for obstacles as well:

Every new habit will have obstacles. However, when you know in advance what your obstacles are, you can take preventative action to overcome them. Prepare and assume that these obstacles will come. Then, you won’t be disturbed by them.

Be accountable for your habit:

Track your efforts daily and talk about it with your friends as well. Research states that you’re more likely to follow through with a commitment when you’re being observed by others. Post updates on social media accounts and post regular updates to an online community related to the habit.

Reward every milestone you achieve:

Focus on building a reward system into the process so that you can take time to celebrate the successful completion of your goals. The reward is up to you, but it’s important to celebrate those big moments along the way.



Create a new identity:

Repeating a habit daily will only get you so far. After all this, now is the time to go from simply doing it every day to making it a part of your core identity. Only then will you stick to it without the constant need for reinforcement.

