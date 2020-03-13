Coronavirus leads to work from home: 7 ways to stay focused and work effectively from home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic. In the wake of its rapid spread, many organizations have adopted work from home model. Read on to know how to work effectively from home.

The novel strain of coronavirus is spreading across the world like wildfire. Several government and health organizations across the world are scaling up measures to contain the outbreak's spread. For the unversed, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India is apparently around 80. The first death case due to the virus was reported recently in the country as well. In the wake of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, many companies have adopted work from home models.

Working from home comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Right from commute money being saved to working in sweats to being relaxed in the home environment, there are several benefits of WFH.

The challenges of it include getting distracted by family and domestic duties, unannounced arrival of friends and relatives, you can get distracted easily if you have kids and pets. You may even struggle to be productive and give your best when you are not directly supervised. While working from home can be a big respite from all the travelling and busy & constantly buzzing office environment it could also lead to isolation and poor work-personal life balance.

Want to know how you can amp up the productivity and stay focused while working from home then read on.

Today we have compiled some tips and tricks you can follow if you are also working from home.

1. Make the day plan

It is very vital to first identify what to be done on an everyday basis. Make a plan of things that needs to be completed. With the help of cloud-based services such as Google Drive and Dropbox, one can log in and access the files from anywhere, anytime without any interruptions.

2. Avoid drop-ins by friends and relatives

Tell your friends and relatives, to meet over the weekend and how you will be unavailable during work hours. Ask them to call first to check with you whether you are free to attend them or no. In this way, you can restrict meeting them during work hours. Also, try and avoid answering home phones during business hours as you can get tempted to chat.

3. Have a dedicated workspace and dress up

You can have a dedicated and personalize workspace with a desk and chair if you want. You are not only comfortable but also feel like you are working in an office like set up. If you can get a room with a door then nothing like that as you can shut the door when you are getting distracted due to some reason or the other at home.

You can also dress up just as you do for the office to get the right mental tone. Also, you can avoid awkwardness when you do virtual meetings in pajamas. You can change and relax in pajamas after work hours.

4. Make sure to separate your work hours and personal hours.

Leaving home, meeting friends over dinner will help you separate work time and personal time. This is very important as working from home can be tricky. You can easily lose track of time. Set an alarm at the end of the day so that you know your normal workday has come to an end. It will give time for your personal chores and other personal stuff. Balance, especially work-life balance is the key to success.

5. Have short breaks

Most of us when we work from home avoid breaks altogether as you think or have the guilt that you are in a relaxed place. Actually, you should reward yourself a 10-minute break after a few hours of working for coffee or to get some fresh air. It is very vital to get out of the chair. as it will not only energize and enhance your mood but help to boost productivity.

6. Don't completely isolate yourself

Meeting colleagues, bosses and peers on a regular basis is vital at many levels. Also, during work hours keep checking in regularly with your peers and bosses. This also shows that you are constantly available during office hours. Not being available online or via call can give the wrong connotation to your boss.

7. Get started early in the morning

The best part of work from home is that you can wake up and start your day early and utilize the saved travel time. This will also make you energetic throughout the day and otherwise, the transition from bed to the laptop can be very lazy and sluggish.

So, even when working from home, do all the things that you would do to prepare for an office.

