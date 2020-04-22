Coronavirus Lockdown increases the risks of domestic violence among women and children; Here's Why

Lockdown has not only affected the economy of the country, it has also increased the risks of domestic violence among women and children. Read on to know more.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, we have been staying at home as it’s considered to be the safest place. But our abode is no more a safe place for women or children because some of them are falling prey to domestic violence. It has been seen that domestic violence is on surge during this COVID-19 lockdown period. The National Commission for Women has raised an alert about the increasing number of domestic violence cases.

Reasons for increasing domestic violence in lockdown

One of the reasons is the lack of social support system. Earlier, victims could seek for help to their acquaintances for saving themselves from being attacked. Lockdown has seized that option now. Another reason might be frustration due to social distancing. Some people are attacking their family as they suffer from anxiety and frustration for getting totally disconnected from socialising.

Health risks for the victims

The trauma of the violence may cause severe health and mental issues amongst the victims like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, sexual disorders, chronic diseases, etc.

Children are also not safe

Lockdown is causing mental stress. Since it’s connected with the economy of the country, we are facing anxiety for the financial crisis, job security, etc. This causes great fear in parents and as a result, children are getting abused. They are being attacked due to extreme level of frustration.

How to deal with this situation?

Delhi Government and Delhi Commission for Women have taken sufficient measures to protect the victims of domestic violence during the lockdown in the country.

The victims also should remember that violence is not acceptable. You should raise your voice against violation. If you are being a victim of domestic violence then call the police immediately. Also, talk to your family and close friends about it, so that they can help you during this situation.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

