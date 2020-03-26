Coronavirus Lockdown: What's your go to platform for watching content in this quarantine period? VOTE NOW

Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown has made staying at home extremely crucial to survival. Amidst the 21-day lockdown, tell us where you are getting your entertainment dose from. Vote now.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 is a pandemic that the entire world is battling and just a day back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in our society. Since malls, theatres, markets and more are all closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people are compelled to spend time at home. In such a situation, trying to pass time can be really taxing. However, there are several modes of entertainment available to people now which also includes, Television and OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Considering the Coronavirus lockdown is still going to stay put for 19 more days, Pinkvilla would love to know from its patrons, as to what is their go-to source of entertainment and watching content during the self quarantine period. Well, due to the age of technology, we have access to internet connections and satellite TV and hence, every person ends up spending a lot of time watching and consuming content from various platforms. Be it TV or OTT platforms or social media in general, we wonder where your heart takes you when you are bored at home.

For some, TV may be their only source of entertainment. From watching international shows like Modern Family, Pretty Little Liars to watching Indian shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or The Kapil Sharma Show, some folks may pick TV. On the other hand, the younger generation that spends more time on social media may have their heart set on a new series on Netflix or Prime Video. So the question really comes down to a person’s choice. But, we’d sure love to know, what platform you turn to in this time of complete lockdown. Go ahead and take our poll below.! Share your feedback in the comments below.

