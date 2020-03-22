  1. Home
Coronavirus: Noida kids’ toothpick hack minimizes physical contact in an elevator during the COVID 19 outbreak

During the coronavirus outbreak physical contact is a big concern which is why people are focusing on social distancing. Regular sanitisation of our home or office area is being done to stay safe from the deadly COVID-19. But the common area is still being left uncleaned for which a Noida kid has invented an innovative way to minimize physical contact. Read on to know more.
During the pandemic COVID-19 outbreak social distancing has been the prime way to stay away from getting affected by the deadly virus. India has already banned all international flights for a week after the 4th COVID-19 death case has been reported by the Health Ministry.

In this situation, people are constantly being told to wash their hands with soap and water as a prevention measure. Along with this, we should also maintain the basic hygiene level by disinfecting electronic devices, washing bed linen and cleaning the surfaces of different things.

These all will be helpful to keep things clean around our home. But have you thought about the outside areas like building lifts switches, stairs, gates etc? These are being touched by different people each day and left uncleaned. So, this Noida kid has thought of an innovative way of pressing the lift buttons without touching them.

A thermocol has been stuck with tape on the wall of the elevator with toothpicks inserted on it. This has been provided with a note to use the toothpicks to press the buttons and a small trash bin made of a plastic bottle to throw the toothpick into the bin.

This initiative has been taken to avoid touching the buttons in the lift and has been replicated in many parts of the world as well. This viral tweet has got many appreciations from netizens who have praised the kid for thinking and implementing this useful hack. This initiative is helpful to minimize physical contact as much as possible during this pandemic coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Storypick, Twitter, Youtube, Getty Images

