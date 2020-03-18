Coronavirus outbreak: 10 effective work from home apps that will make your work easy amid COVID 19 fear

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, many offices have asked their employees to work from home and these apps will prove beneficial for the same.

With several new cases of coronavirus registered across the country today, the toll has crossed 150. Given the graveness of the situation, the centre and the state governments have been putting in efforts to fight back the deadly virus. While the citizens are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid going to crowded places and using public transport, the corporate offices have also been advised to reduce the attendance of employees. In fact, it is also advisable for the MNCs to allow the employees to work from home.

However, work from home can be quite challenging especially if you are working remotely. And while it can prove a hindrance in working efficiently, here are some of the effective work from home apps that can come to your aid:

Basecamp 3

This app, which is available on Windows, Andriod, Mac and iOS, comes with several features all collaborated in once. From having a file organizer, to chat room and even a message board, Basecamp 3 can help you accomplish your tasks easily from home. The app comes in free and paid version and the latter costs $99 per month.

Zoom

The second app on the list is Zoom which is available for Windows, Andriod and iOS. The app happens to be a video conferencing app, which enables you to invite 100 people in a video conference. Besides, it also gives you the facility of screen sharing and cross-platform instant messaging. To note, Zoom app is free to download.

Microsoft Teams

Available on Windows, Andriod and iOS for free download, Microsoft Teams is a one stop shop for all the feature of Microsoft feature. In fact, it is quite popular among organisations and it quite useful for people working from home. After all, it allows you to share documents, chat with colleagues, have video chats along with access to Microsoft Office 365. However, you need to have a paid subscription of Microsoft Office 365 to use it.

G-Suite Apps

G-Suite apps include docs, hangouts and drive and is one of the most commonly used apps across the world. It not only facilitates productivity like being an aid in coordinating and sharing files easily but is also available for free download on Android and iOS.

Slack

Another popular app on the list, Slack is beneficial when it comes to messaging, editing and sharing documents. It is available in free and paid versions for Andriod, iOS and Windows

Trello

Available for download on Microsoft, Andriod and iOS, Trello has been proved beneficial when it comes to organize projects, tasks and to-do lists on different boards and also allows you to share it with your team members.

Dropbox

Dropbox is a very handy and commonly used app and is available in free and paid versions on Andriod and iOS.

Harvest

If you are in a job which needs to keep a track of receipts and track of expenses and Harvest will prove your saviour. This app is quite helpful in managing invoices and also keeps a track of time taken by colleagues on certain projects. It is available for free download on iOS and Andriod.

Noisli

Working from home isn’t an easy job and one is bound to lose focus. But not anymore. Noisli app comes with ambient sounds that help you concentrate on your work and perform better. It is available for iOS and Andriod at the cost of Rs. 160.

Doodle

This app helps you create a poll and invite other teammates to give their feedback on a project. It is available for free download on Andriod and iOS.

