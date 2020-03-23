Coronavirus Outbreak: A biotech company reveals COVID 19 treatment is on its way

A company from Winnipeg, Canada, is working on a way to develop a vaccine that would cure people who are already infected by the Coronavirus. They have teamed up with two other companies to invent the treatment for the affected people. Read on to know more.

Emergent Biosolutions, a Winnipeg company, is developing a way to treat people who have been affected by the deadly COVID-19. Recently, the company has teamed up with the clinical-stage vaccine company Novavax and biotech company Vaxart to develop two oral vaccines. Dr Laura Saward, Senior Vice President and Antibody Therapeutics Business Unit Head of the company, said in an interview, "We started right away, looking across our different platforms for how we could have an impact, and of course, everyone is doing this quickly. We looked at some of our proven technologies – platforms that have supported several licensed drugs, and we put those to work on coronavirus".



Dr Saward explained that other researchers have focused on developing a vaccination that would strengthen our immune system to fight against coronavirus. But her team is more devoted to therapeutics for those who have already been affected by the virus. Vaccines are given to us to develop antibodies over time. But this company is developing a way of giving the dose of these antibodies right then so that it would ward off the infection or the COVID-19 virus from the system of the infected people, Saward said.



She then further told the reporters that this approach has earlier been used by her team for some other infectious diseases where they isolate these antibodies from plasma sources. There have been hundreds of years of research behind this type of prompt approach. Their medical team is focused on developing this treatment as quick as possible to fight against coronavirus.



Winnipeg epidemiologist Dr Cynthia Carr said that any vaccine for the coronavirus is almost a year away and also we may not get any of it at all. Along with that, seven previous Coronavirus strains couldn't have any vaccine to save people. So, it's highly necessary to invent a treatment to fight against this virus. She further said that they are not sure of the severity of the illness for this virus in future. So, there should be a typical pattern to make the immune system familiar with this COVID-19.



Dr Saward said that her team is working with great progress and they are confident about the safety of this treatment as they are using all proven technologies. She then added that soon they can try the treatment in clinics to test its efficacy on coronavirus. The team is planning to get this treatment in the clinic by the end of summer and vaccines would be manufactured by the beginning of the summer.

