GoodNewsOfTheDay: A Delhi Gurudwara offers to set up quarantine facilities for COVID 19 affected patients

Manju Ka Tila Gurudwara has offered to set up quarantine facilities in the serai inn of the Gurudwara for the COVID-19 affected people and provide free langar to them. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Currently, Indians are getting quarantined to contain the deadly Coronavirus. Government and hospitals are trying their best to make the essential medical facilities as strong as possible as COVID-19 positive cases are constantly getting increased. Precautions are being taken to stay safe during this crisis and some of the states have already been under lockdown.

Amidst this vulnerable situation, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has offered the 'serai' inn to set up the quarantine facilities for COVID-19 affected patients. The inn is located in Gurudwara Manju Ka Tila on the banks of the River Yamuna.

DSGMC president Manjinder Sirsa wrote a letter to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that 200 rooms in the serai can be used for the quarantine purpose as they are all equipped with modern facilities. They will also provide separate rooms for health staff, parking place and secured environment. The gurudwara authorities will also provide free meals to the patients and medics with other help required during this situation. They will also provide langar to the affected people across the capital.



Sirsa said to the reporters, “The Gurdwara Committee is fully prepared to provide packed food packets to government agencies and other needy institutions. We can give 10 lakh food packets immediately to the government". This initiative of DSGMC is a great contribution to help the government in fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

