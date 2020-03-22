Coronavirus Outbreak: A doctor shares her experience of treating 14 COVID 19 affected patients

A doctor in Gurugram shares her experience of the last 15 days while treating 14 Italian patients tested with positive coronavirus. She also discussed the prevention measures to stop the deadly COVID-19 from spreading.

India rises to 315 case counts for coronavirus, reported from different regions of the country. First few people who got tested positive coronavirus were 14 Italian tourists on a trip to Rajasthan, Agra, and Delhi. They were transferred to Medanta- The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram from the ITPB isolation centre on March 5th. The tourists were under the care of Dr Sushila Kataria, the Director in the Department of Internal Medicine and her team.

The 42-year-old doctor earlier made an informative video to spread awareness about coronavirus. Recently she shared another video of her experience from the last 15 days while treating the Italian patients. 13 of these patients were 68 years of age.

Dr Kataria set the isolation ward in the hospital within 5 hours to keep the Italian patients for the treatment and she interacts with them through a hazmat suit. In an interview, she said, "it was a big shock to them to be detected with a deadly virus load on foreign land and not being able to return to their country due to the suspension of flights between the two countries. Also, the situation in Italy is worse than India and they may not be able to take any more viral load."

Further, she said that language is being a problem for the interaction with the patients for which they generally use Google Translate. Two of the patients know English but they cannot be asked for the translation every time as they also get tired fast. They behave normally but sometimes they get agitated as they are kept in isolation, the doctor said.

The doctor has created a WhatsApp group with the patients and their families to keep them cheerful and of course, informed about their health condition. She said the patients often lose hope and ask her about the results after every test. Since they are still positive they get agitated sometimes.

Dr Sushila's husband is suffering from inflammatory arthritis. She has not met him and her children in the last 15 days. And for the prevention measures, she avoids touching doorknobs, lifts buttons and light switches, maintains a distance of at least two meters while talking. 11 of the patients are getting better but 3 are in critical condition.

Kudos to Dr Kataria and her team for all efforts to stop the deadly virus from getting spread and doing the treatment to save those Italian patients.

Read More