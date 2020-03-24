Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are answers to frequently asked questions about Covid 19

While there are many who know everything about Coronavirus, there are a few who have multiple questions about the same. Read below to find out what are some frequently asked questions and their answers.

Coronavirus is a pandemic disease, and the total number of registered cases across the globe has reached to 334,981, and the global death toll has reached to 14,652. This virus has affected over 190 countries, while it emerged in China, Italy has been worst hit by the virus. When it comes to India, the country has registered 446 positive cases and 9 deaths so far.

When it comes to coronavirus, most of us know everything about it and are acting wisely according to the situation, but then there are quite a few of us who still have many questions about Coronavirus. If you are someone who has some questions about Coronavirus, then keep on reading to know more. Here are some frequently asked questions and their answers to it.

Questions and answers about Coronavirus:

How does it spread?

COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, and spreads when you cough or sneeze out tiny droplets of mucus and saliva. When you come into contact with a droplet, either by being near a sneezer or by touching a surface that the sneezer has touched with their hands, you can become infected.

Is it safe to order food?

While many eateries are still open for delivery, it's advisable to avoid ordering food for a couple of days. WHO is also advising everyone to wash fruits, vegetables, and their hands before cooking. However, if you order food online, make sure to consume it within 30 minutes and wash your hands for 20 second before and after eating the food. Also, pay online and ask the delivery boy to keep the parcel outside.

What do you mean by social distancing?

Social distancing is a public health tactic that helps communities slow down the transmission and spread of contagious illnesses like the coronavirus. The CDC recommends to keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more between yourself and anyone coughing or sneezing, and continue not touching your face.

What do you mean by pandemic?

The World Health Organization officially upgraded COVID-19 to pandemic status. As per research, a pandemic is characterized by how geographically widespread a particular illness has become. Since the beginning of the year, the coronavirus has spread to 190 countries and infected more than 300,000 people.

Why should you wash hands?

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is one of the most effective ways to prevent catching or spreading coronavirus. A virus is included within a fatty lipid barrier, which it uses to join your cells and spread throughout your body. When you break this greasy case, you kill the virus.

Who do you mean by mild symptoms?

According to WHO, mild symptoms include the coughing, sore throat and a low-grade fever. If you’re giving mild respiratory symptoms, even if you think it might be coronavirus, the CDC recommends you isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider.

When should I go to the hospital?

If you think that you or someone in your household might have the coronavirus, make that clear to the hospital. If you’re having mild symptoms, stay at home. More serious symptoms like strained breathing, chest pain, or life-threatening complications from an underlying illness might justify a visit to the hospital, but it’s still a good idea to call first.

