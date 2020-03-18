Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are some books and movies that predicted the COVID 19 pandemic

The contagious COVID-19 has put the entire world on high alert and what if someone told you that this major health crisis was predicted years ago in books and movies that are too accurate to be passed off as just a coincidence.

The novel coronavirus has become a global pandemic and has infected a large number of people across the world. While it is believed to have a high mortality rate, the death toll is still rising and the fear and panic among people continues to grow. This virus is not new but this particular strain of coronavirus is new and has never been seen before. This is why there is no cure for this problem but the top scientist across the world and working hard to find a cure for this contagious virus. The fact that there is no cure is what is causing widespread panic. It has managed to scare people back into their homes as this virus becomes difficult to contain. But it seems that this pandemic was predicted before it really happened. Epidemic, plagues and pandemic have always ignited interest in peoples minds but a lot of people have gone from fictional pandemics to real ones. Many books and movies have had pandemics that are far too similar to coronavirus and cannot be brushed off as a coincidence. It makes us wonder if these people could see the future clear enough to predict this outbreak. Here are some books and movies that are eerily similar to the COVID-19 outbreak

1. The animated comedy show called "The Simpsons" seems to have predicted viral flu about 16 years ago in an episode. In the series, the viral flu originates from Japan and then spreads to the United States. While it is not very accurate, you can easily see the similarities between the flu and coronavirus as well as the characters on the show and people in real life.

2. A crime thriller novel named 'The Eyes of The Darkness', written in 1981 by author Dean Koontz also seems to have predicted this coronavirus outbreak and the similarities are too close to be passed off as just a coincidence. The author wrote about a virus which was created in a lab in Wuhan and happens to be a bio-weapon. This virus is named Wuhan-400 as it originated there and it is believed to have the power to wipe out an entire state or country and we all know that in real life COVID-19 started from Wuhan which leaves us with many unanswered questions.

3. The 2011 movie 'Contagion' is about a global pandemic which is very similar to the coronavirus outbreak. This outbreak starts in Hong Kong and is just as contagious and kills people. In the movie, the virus seems to have come from a bat and power of technology which is the source of chaos, myths and misinformation which is very much like coronavirus and the current situation.

4. Sylvia Browne's book titled, 'End of Days' is a book of predictions and prophecies and it claims that in 2020 a pneumonia-like illness will spread across the globe and will attack the lungs and bronchial tubes and will be resistant to all known treatments which is exactly what is happening with COVID-19. This book also claims that this illness will vanish just as soon as it appeared and will attack again in 10 years and then disappear completely. The self-proclaimed psychic, Sylvia Brown was known to be a controversial figure but she did get a prediction right.

