Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's how the Indian Railways is handling COVID 19

Just like other countries, India too is doing everything it can to combat Covid-19. Read below to find out measures that Indian Railways is taking to fight coronavirus.

Coronavirus has affected countries like China, Italy and Iran majorly, but the cases in India are also on a rise. India so far has confirmed 279 cases out of which 23 people have recovered while 4 people have died so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases followed by Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states. People are doing everything they can to protect themselves from the virus, not only people, but the government has also taken stern steps to ensure that people work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

When it comes to unnecessary travel, Indian Railways has taken steps to ensure that people avoid travelling through public transport. Read below to find out everything that Indian Railways is doing from their end to make sure that its citizens are safe and healthy indoors.

These are the steps taken by Indian Railways to combat coronavirus

Railway zones have hiked the platform tickets from Rs.10 to Rs.50 so that less number of people buy the ticket, and use the platform. It is only a temporary increase, and once the situation is in control, the prices will be restored.

Taking hygiene seriously, Railways have increased drive against spitting. Central Railways have even claimed to have collected Rs 13,900 from 138 persons in 10 days till March 18.

Apart from this, Railways has started campaigns to spread awareness about coronavirus. Right from making massive announcements on platforms and trains, posters and pamphlets regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) are being displayed for awareness of the general public in local languages at railway stations.

Railway hospitals have been equipped with 1,000 isolation beds for treating suspected coronavirus cases, and over 12,000 beds for quarantining them at different locations. As per reports, Railways has suspended biometric attendance as well.

Central Railway and Western Railway have withdrawn curtains from AC coaches to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The Central Railway is cleaning grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry door handles, seat guard, snack trays, window glass, a window grill, bottle holders, upper berth climbing stair that are frequently touched by passengers.

