Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's how you can deal with your kids while working from home during quarantine period

During the quarantine period, it's very important to balance between your work and the responsibilities of your kids. Your work quality and flow may get obstructed because of the home environment and the duties you need to do for your kids. So, plan and do everything in a productive way along with taking proper care of kids. There are several ways of coping up with your kids and work consistently. So, read on to know about the ways of dealing with your kids while working from home during the quarantine period.

Check out the ways of dealing with your kids while working from home during the quarantine period.

Make a workstation in your home

This is one of the most essential things to do while working from home that you get your personal workstation to do your work all day. We need to have a work environment to concentrate on. So, having a work station will create some restrictions for your kids.

Have some restrictions on your kids

Set some limitations with your child when you are working. For example, your child cannot play with your laptop or phone while you are working; they should not play in the room when you are busy on a conference call, etc. Letting your child do these things will create disturbances in your work that can lower the quality as well. So, have these restrictions on them which they have to follow during your work-time.

Keep them busy with activities

Keeping them busy in some kind of activity will leave some time for you to finish work. So, you can give them scribble or a puzzle or tell them to do a revision of their studies. You can also start teaching a new lesson. Keep them busy in doing the work in front of you and get all your work done.

Give them some free time to enjoy a movie

If you keep your kids busy and make them watch a film then you have almost 3 hours to finish your work. So, let them enjoy movies like Boss Baby, The Karate Kid, Ratatouille, Enchanted, Ice Age, etc.

Talk to them

Keeping your kids busy in some activities or watching a film is not all you have to do while working from home. You should also have some free time to communicate with your kids. Don't let your kids complain about your work time.

Maintain a routine for your family

To maintain a balance between work and reactions, you can make a plan or schedule your mealtime, work time, breaks, recreations, other activities, doing homely stuff, etc. This way you can manage your work and have some time for your kids.

Do these with your partner

During this epidemic outbreak, your partner is also at home. So, you don't need to do everything alone; this may make things unbalanced. So, talk to your partner and divide the responsibilities between you two, so that the kids will get the proper care.