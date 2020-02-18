BIZARRE: Hindu Mahasabha says Coronavirus is an avatar to punish the Chinese for eating non veg

While the world is in great danger due to the deadly coronavirus, a member of Hindu Mahasabha said it is an avatar to punish the Chinese people for eating non-veg. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus epidemic is currently the prime health concern of the entire world. WHO (World Health Organization) also declared this situation as a public health emergency. First, the virus was originated in Wuhan city, China, and reportedly, it has slowly started spreading to the nearby nations. Once, a person gets infected due to the deadly virus, it causes pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure that results in death for most cases.



Healthcare professionals all around the world are trying their best to invent a permanent cure from this deadly virus and the source of it. Some of the countries are even focusing more on the travel ban from or to China. When medical officers, the administrative levels of countries and health organizations are all busy to save people from the epidemic of coronavirus, Swami Chakrapani, the National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha gave his verdict on the situation of China. He said, "Corona is not a virus, but an avatar for the protection of poor creatures. They have come to give the message of death and punishment to the one who eat them." He then further said that the virus has come to teach a lesson to the Chinese people, who torture animals and to turn the Chinese into vegetarians. He also compared the coronavirus to 'Narasimha'- Lord Vishnu's avatar who came to kill the demon Hiranyakashipu.



But he has also shared an idea as a cure from this virus. According to Chakrapani, Chinese President Xi Jinping should create an idol of the coronavirus and seek forgiveness from the virus. He also has a solution for the non-vegetarian Chinese people. They all should take a pledge of not harming any animal. Finally, he said that his solution assures that the coronavirus or the avatar will return to its world if Chinese people take the pledge. Recently, there were few cases of coronavirus detected in India as well on which Chakrapani remarked that Indians are immune to this dangerous virus as they believe in God and 'Gau Raksha'.

