Coronavirus Outbreak: Internet salutes the 73 year old doctor for risking his life to treat COVID 19 patients

Coronavirus Outbreak: With the increase in Coronavirus cases around the world and in India, people are trying to stay safe and healthy by being at home. A recent Twitter post has surprised everyone which is about a 73-year-old doctor who is working to treat the COVID-19 patients. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 has spread across the world. Currently, 221,416 cases are confirmed. People are also recovering from this pandemic as medical professionals are trying every possible way to treat the patients. As a result, 84,179 patients have recovered. While we are all getting quarantined to stay safe during this outbreak, doctors are constantly working without having a single day off.

A Twitter user named Kristin Fisher has posted a picture of her 73-year-old father who is a doctor and is seen working in a hospital's emergency section. Kristin's father sent her the photo after being asked about how is he doing by her. She then posted this picture on Twitter saying that she burst into tears the moment she saw this. In the post, she mentioned that we are hit by the gravity of the current situation by this picture.

Check out Kristin Fisher's tweet below:

This is my Dad. He’s a 73 year old Emergency Room physician in Texas who loves his job and will never retire.

He texted me this picture tonight after I’d asked him how he was doing, and I burst into tears the second I saw it. My reaction came out of nowhere... pic.twitter.com/YOiMT5sImy — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) March 17, 2020

This post went viral immediately and people thanked the doctor and other medical professionals for their dedication and efforts to fight the pandemic outbreak. Along with that, others also shared their stories of how their family members in the same profession are risking their lives to save people from Coronavirus.

One user commented, "May god bless her father; will keep her father in my prayers". Another person said that we need more doctors like him. He prays for his safety and for other medical professionals. Another user said that her dad is a hero and she is praying for him.

We salute these unsung heroes.

