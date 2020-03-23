Coronavirus Outbreak: A man pretends to have COVID 19 with fake doctor’s note to shut down his office

During this pandemic outbreak, people are being ordered to not spread any rumour or panic. However, a man used a fake doctor's report to show that he has coronavirus just to shut down his office and get paid leaves.

Various countries are currently observing a lockdown to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. People have been told to stay at home and not go outside unless and until there is an emergency. During this pandemic, when the number of affected people is increasing each day, a man has used this pandemic outbreak to fake his medical report to get paid leaves from his boss. The man from South Carolina, USA, created a fake doctor's report stating that he is tested with positive COVID-19 to force his boss to shut down the company temporarily and to have paid leaves. The note states “Dear Mr. Long, I am writing at your request to provide a note for your work regarding missing days. You were seen at Primary Care 1 here at the CGVAMC on 03/12/2020 with a positive test for the COVID-19 virus. You may return to work on 03/27/2020 following retesting on 3/27/2020. Please let us know if you require anything further.”



Jeffrey Long has been arrested for such irresponsible action and charged with 'breach of peace and forgery'. According to the reports, he has been terminated from his duties at Sitel Corporation after the revelation of this fake report. During the investigation, the hospital said that they had not seen him when the report was created. And also, at that time, the hospital was not conducting tests for COVID-19 virus.

These kind of fake news creates panic among people during the pandemic outbreak. Like, passengers, on a Moscow underground train, started to run to stay alive after a prankster faked collapsing from Coronavirus. He is now in jail for five years for this crime.



There is also an incident of faking coronavirus in India, where an IIT research scholar created panic in a bus stating she is a Coronavirus patient. Later, it was turned out to be a prank of her as she was playing 'Truth and Dare' with her friends.

Since the outbreak started in December, many incidents have been reported where people tried to fake coronavirus and created panic among people.

