Coronavirus Outbreak: THESE accounts help you understand COVID 19 in a better way

Not only coronavirus, but the fake news about the virus is also spreading like wildfire. Read below to find out about some Instagram accounts that you can check to understand more about this virus.

The first case of Coronavirus was registered in the Wuhan city of China in December 2019. Since then this virus has affected over 170 countries and has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to the latest reports by WHO, there are 209,839 coronaviruses, and the number of deaths so far is 8,778. In terms of cases, India has registered over 200 cases so far. The highest number of cases has been registered in Maharashtra, followed by Kerala and Delhi.

When it comes to reading about Coronavirus, multiple sites are providing accurate information, but then there are WhatsApp forwards and other social media posts that are circulating fake posts which is not only confusing the citizens but is instilling more fear about the situation. So to get a clear idea about the situation, here are some Instagram accounts that you can refer to.

Faye Dsouza:

If you want to understand what's happening in the world, then you must check out from Faye's stories and posts. Her posts are not only simple to understand but are also fact-checked and accurate.

Neha Doodles:

Neha is a doodle artist, but she makes quirky doodle videos on current affairs at times, so people who don't understand jargons can watch her videos to understand the situation in a simpler way.

World Health Organisation (WHO):

This is an important account. It gives timely and accurate information about the situations. Data, stats and everything is available on their handle.

Pavemented:

Like Faye DSouza, Sukhnidh Kaur also makes sure to post relevant and fact-checked details on her handle. Her posts are simple to understand, and easy to remember as well.

Centres for Disease Control (CDC):

Again an important account to follow. Right from using infographics to animations- CDC makes sure to picture a clear image for the people so that they can understand everything easily.

Wei Man Kow:

This handle again uses doodles and comics to make people understand the difference between fake information and real information. It's quite interactive and easy to comprehend.

