Coronavirus Outbreak: THESE acts of kindness during COVID 19 will reestablish your faith in humankind

Coronavirus has affected all of us majorly, and in this time of distress, there are some people who are doing everything they can for others. Read below to find out how these acts of kindness restored our faith in humanity.

Coronavirus, which is now declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is worsening with time. Government of every country is doing everything they can to combat this pandemic, but people are still panicking and taking some drastic measures that are affecting others as well. One of the drastic measures taken by people is the hoarding of essential commodities.

The videos and pictures of empty supermarkets have surfaced on the internet, but in this time of distress, some acts of kindness are restoring our faith in humanity. There are a handful of examples of the way people have stepped up to care for each other amid the pandemic. Read below to find out a few acts of kindness that prove 'Together we can conquer everything.'

Here are some acts of kindness that you should know about.

Medical stores in Kerala give masks for Rs. 2:

A surgical store in Kerala decided to sell the masks for a mere Rs. 2 so that everyone could afford it. With the growing demand of face masks, the original price tag which was Rs. 2 a piece rose to Rs 20, but this store decided to stick to the initial costing and has so far sold nearly 5000 masks.

Sikhs help the elderly by providing them with free food:

Are you 65+ plus?

In #Coronavirus isolation?

Need support to get food? Sikhs in Slough, UK have come up with Mobile Food Support for the elderly & isolated & are Providing FREE HEALTHY & NUTRITIOUS essentials to help them! Pls share! #COVIDー19mx #CoronavirusOutbreak #Sikh pic.twitter.com/l0kqpATzk9 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 17, 2020

The Sikh community, known for their generosity, are helping senior citizens in self-isolation by providing them with free food.

A woman helped an elderly couple get groceries:

I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

On Twitter, a young woman explained how she helped purchase groceries for an elderly couple. Many people across the globe are following this and are helping the elderly.

NBA Stars are helping the stadium workers:

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

The suspension of the NBA season due to Coronavirus isn't just affecting players but also has a huge impact on stadium workers who get paid by the hour. Hence, to help them, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin have announced that they're donating thousands of dollars to those employees missing out on pay.

Due to the shortage in Italy, volunteers are 3D-printed life-saving valves for patients:

Complimenti a Cristian Fracassi, @temporelli73 e tutte le persone che lo hanno aiutato nella impresa di stampare in 3d le valvole mancanti per i respiratori dell'Ospedale di Chiari a Brescia.

(qui l'articolo completo https://t.co/QYZu6x9X1T) #SolidarietaDigitale #iorestoacasa pic.twitter.com/dF3G2RJY8S — Paola Pisano (@PaolaPisano_Min) March 15, 2020

The hospitals in Italy are running out of valves for ventilators needed by those most severely affected by COVID-19. A local startup stepped up and managed to get to the hospital to manufacture the valves using 3D-printing. It helped save the lives of 10 Coronavirus patients.

