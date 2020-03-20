Coronavirus Outbreak: THESE tips can help you keep your mental health in check during COVID 19

Coronavirus is not only impacting our physical health, but it is also impacting our mental health. Here are some tips that'll help you keep a check on your mental health during Covid-19.

Coronavirus is not only taking a toll on our physical health but it is also taking a toll on our mental health. Working from home, self-quarantining ourselves and trying to maintain a social distance from everyone is affecting our mental health in multiple ways. Reading more and more about the situation is not only making us more paranoid, but it is also triggering our anxiety.

If you are feeling restless or anxious at home, then here are some tips that can help you keep your mental health in check. These tips will help you, to not only balance your mental health but will also make you more creative and productive at home.

Tips to keep your mental health in check at home during self-quarantine and work from the home period.

Recognise your anxiety:

There are multiple ways to deal with anxiety, but the most common way to deal with it is to avoid it in multiple ways. The first step to feeling better is to acknowledge the anxiety, and to reframe it as a set of feelings that'll pass with time. Don't let it define your life, think of it as a phase and remind yourself that it'll get better whenever you feel anxious.

Reframe the situation:

Think of the situation in a better way. You are not locked or stuck inside, you are getting an opportunity to slow down and focus more on your well-being and home. Try doing one productive thing daily so that you can develop a more positive attitude. Set your sights on long-avoided tasks, reorganise or create something you’ve always wanted to.

Create some rituals:

Since you are on self-quarantine, you are getting enough time to do something new. Start writing a journal, face time with your friends, take a new online course, or develop a new hobby. Having something special during this time will help you look forward to each new day.

Exercise:

Exercise is a classic anxiety reduction strategy, it not only makes you active, but also equally makes you happy. Find some videos on YouTube, or go for a quick in your colony, there are multiple things you can do to keep yourself active.

Remember it's physical distancing and not social distancing:

It goes without saying, but loneliness is bad for humans. Remember you don't have to meet your friends and relatives for a while, but you can still talk to them and chit chat daily. We are in this together, and with all the support, we shall overcome it too.

