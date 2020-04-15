Coronavirus Pandemic: Will you carry a hand sanitizer with you everywhere after COVID 19 ends? VOTE NOW

Coronavirus pandemic has taught us various lessons about hygiene and health. Today, we’d like to know if you will continue to carry a sanitizer with you everywhere after COVID 19 is over.

COVID 19 or Coronavirus is one of the biggest pandemics to hit humankind in the last century and it has pointed out several loopholes in our hygiene and health. Now, as the number of cases in India have crossed the 11,000 mark, people of the country are increasingly paying attention to sanitization and hygiene at home and at work. However, it took a Pandemic for people to realize that they need to follow basic rules of hygiene like washing hands, using sanitizer and more.

Amid all this, after the COVID 19 pandemic ends, nothing will remain the same and people’s mindsets are sure to undergo change. Many may be hesitant to step out of the house post the lockdown is lifted and some might even be apprehensive of human contact even with their close ones. Amidst this, the big question that lies is will people continue to follow the same hygiene rules even after the Coronavirus pandemic is over or will they become the same like they were.

As the death toll continues to increase and new cases are being reported, surely still there is a section of people who are still not maintaining social distance and following basic hygiene rules which is spreading the virus even more. So, amid all of it, we’d like to ask our patrons about the changes that they will bring in themselves after the Coronavirus pandemic is over. We’d like to know if you will continue to carry a sanitiser with you at all times after the COVID 19 pandemic comes to end or not. Go ahead and vote now!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other.

